Full Lineup Set For The Singer-Songwriter Showcase Vol. 1 at Debonair Music Hall

Black Box Studios and Liberty Arts Theatre have announced the full line-up for THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1, a new recurring event featuring area bands and artists. The event will premiere on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7:00; tickets are just $15 and available now.

A cash bar is open throughout, and street or municipal lot parking is free after 6PM. On the bill are Rene Avila, Esti Mellul, The String Thirys and Leroy Klavis:

Rene Avila is a hard rock singer-songwriter from North Jersey who plays venues all over the state including the Asbury Park scene. He brings his passionate vocals and guitar work to several clubs in upstate New York as well. His latest self-titled album of original music is on Spotify and available for download. Rene enjoys covering music from the eighties’ genre. His influences include Bon Jovi, Hall and Oates, Journey, Kenny Loggins, and Winger.

Esti Mellul is a NYC based singer-songwriter known for her melodic voice, cheerful spirit, and songs that come from the heart. You can find her music, including her two new singles “I Am Yours” and “Okay”, on all streaming platforms.

The String Thirys bring you a lot of old and a little new. Vocalist Julie Thiry and guitarist/vocalist Collin Couvillion bring you their own unique interpretations of old timey tunes and stripped down versions of modern songs through the lens of early Americana.

Leroy Klavis is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, saxophone player, and poet philosopher.

Playing music since 3rd grade, Leroy has always had a passion for performing the music he loves... which is just about every music he's ever heard. His performances cover rock, folk, jazz, blues, R&B and originals. Leroy has opened for and/or performed with Pure Prairie League, Rick Davies (Supertramp), Andy Aledort (Dickey Betts, Great Southern), Tommy Byrnes (The Billy Joel Band), and others. He also headlined at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

After living on Long Island for many years, Leroy is now in Pennsylvania.