Fellowship Cultural Arts Brings Holiday Entertainment to the Stage With Two Performances

The Fellowship Cultural Arts Center is celebrating the holidays with two productions at the 257-seat state-of-the-art Mitchell and Ann Sieminski in Basking Ridge, NJ.

First up is Centenary Stage Company's A Christmas Carol, December 18 at 7:30 pm and 19 at 2:30 pm. Nineteenth-century London comes to life in A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens with this adaptation by Stephen Temperley made specifically for Centenary Stage Company. Probably the most popular piece of fiction that Charles Dickens ever wrote, A Christmas Carol was published in 1843. Charles Dickens, through the voice of Scrooge, continues to urge us to honor Christmas in our hearts and try to keep it all year round.a?? A Christmas Carol promises to be a stage production the whole family can enjoy.

Then ring in the New Year with The New Jersey Festival Orchestra on January 1 at 2:30 pm. A New Year celebration and cabaret-style event for the whole family, Steppin' Back Out promises a superb revue of American musical theater song and dance presented in glorious symphonic splendor to herald the good times ahead.

Renowned guest singers direct from the Broadway stage, including Paige Faure, (Miss Saigon, Cinderella) and James Moye (Tootsie, Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin) and dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem, join New Jersey Festival Orchestra to swing to favorites from America's Great Songbook. Come revel in the musical genius of America's great composers, outstanding vocal performers, dazzling dancer numbers and a world-class professional orchestra led by Maestro David Wroe. A perfect New Year celebration which is expected to sell out so get your tickets today.

Tickets may be purchased at www.Fellowshipculturalartscenter.org or by calling 908-580-3892.

Interested in dinner before A Christmas Carol on December 18th? Enjoy Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge, steps away from the theater at Fellowship Village. The new venue, opened in 2020, offers a 5-star dining experience featuring culinary dishes prepared with only the freshest ingredients and highest quality by our award-winning executive chef. It is the perfect prelude to a marvelous performance.



Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. To make a reservation call 908-580-3818.