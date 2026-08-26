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FLAME (THE EXPERIENCE) to Ignite Art House Productions for One Night

Wadiah Waliah, Alyssa M. Sneed and Crystal Watford Nuchurch star in the three-act production.

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FLAME (THE EXPERIENCE) to Ignite Art House Productions for One Night

The three-act immersive theatrical experience brings Brown's poetry to life through sight, sound, poetry and movement on November 5 in Jersey City.

Playwright, director, and screenwriter Afrika Brown will present FLAME (THE EXPERIENCE) for one night only on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Art House Productions in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Based on Brown's 2021 poetry collection Flame, which tells the story of a failed twin flame romance, Flame (The Experience) takes the poetry off the page and brings it to life through a sizzling, multi-sensory theatrical experience told through sight, sound, poetry and movement.

Told across three acts, the production follows the emotional and spiritual journey of a relationship that burns intensely before ultimately burning to dust. Along the way, Flame (The Experience) explores love, spiritual connection, heartbreak, self-discovery, transformation and rebirth.

Flame (The Experience) stars Wadiah Waliah, Alyssa M. Sneed, and Crystal Watford Nuchurch. Together, they embody different dimensions of a story that is as much about the discovery of self as it is about the loss of love.

Brown's other plays include THE FIGHT, Horizons And Higher Mountains, A Thing of Beauty, Strange Fruit Redux, White Man's Burden, The Outing, and Slow Bullet, My Three Loves. In 2025, she celebrated a decade of work with her 10-Year Retrospective at The Flea Theater.

Three Women. One Journey. One EPIC Night. Purchase Tickets for FLAME (THE EXPERIENCE)

Click Here to Get Tickets
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