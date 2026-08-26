Photos: RENT to Open at Art House Productions With Full Cast Announced

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Art House Productions has announced the cast for its upcoming production of RENT, with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, running September 24 - October 18, 2026.















In order of appearance, this production stars Ned Way as Mark, Jake Smerechniak* as Roger, Branden Mangan* as Collins, Sanju Ebanks as Benny, Deanna Thomas as Joanne, Jordi Viscarri* as Angel, Oriana Nash as Mimi, and Courtney Lauster* as Maureen.

The ensemble (in alphabetical order) includes: Bryce Antonio (Joanne's Dad, Paul, SOL soloist) & US Collins/Benny, Blaze Dalio (Christmas Bells 1 soloist, Steve, The Man) & US Roger/Mark, Miclo Cuauhtémoc González (Gordon, Squeegee Man, Restaurant Man) & US Angel, Kelsey LeVie (Mark's Mom, Coat Vendor) & US Maureen, Alyssa Peters (Joanne's Mom, Blanket Person, Roger's Mom) & US Joanne, and Maya Santiago (Mimi's Mom, Alexi Darling) & US Mimi & Dance Captain.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)

The production is being presented during the 30th anniversary year of RENT's original premiere. The Tony Award-winning musical and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama follows a vibrant community of artists, musicians, and dreamers in New York City's East Village as they pursue their passions, navigate love and loss, and strive to make a meaningful impact on the world around them.

Tickets can be purchased at arthouseproductions.org.

RENT is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. RENT was originally produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

RENT is supported by funding through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's (NJEDA) Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) – Phase II Grant Program. This production of RENT is made possible in part through the generous support of Exchange Place Alliance. This production of RENT is made possible in part through the generous support of RWJBarnabas | Jersey City Medical Center.

Performance Schedule

WEEK 1:

PREVIEW PERFORMANCE: Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 pm

OPENING NIGHT PERFORMANCE: Friday, September 25 at 7:30 pm (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 26 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 pm (Limited Availability)

WEEK 2:

Thursday, October 1 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 2 at 7:30 pm (Limited Availability)

Saturday, October 3 at 2:00 pm (Limited Availability)

Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 pm

RWJ BARNABAS POST-SHOW TALKBACK: Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 pm

WEEK 3:

Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 pm

HUDSON PRIDE NIGHT: Friday, October 9 at 7:30 pm

ASL INTERPRETATION & AUDIO DESCRIPTION: Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 11 at 2:00 pm

WEEK 4:

Thursday, October 15 at 7:30 pm (SOLD OUT)

Friday, October 16 at 7:30pm

SENSORY-FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE: Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 pm

FINAL PERFORMANCE: Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 pm

Tickets can be purchased at arthouseproductions.org.

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