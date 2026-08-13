Kara Lindsay to Star in MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will lead the cast of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins in the titular role this fall, opening Paper Mill Playhouse’s 88th season in Millburn, New Jersey. Mary Poppins begins performances Wednesday, November 18 ahead of a Sunday, November 22 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse, in a run continuing through Sunday, January 3.

Mary Poppins will be directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, choreographed by Denis Jones, and Ben McNaboe will serve as music director. Additional casting and the complete creative team will be announced at a later date.

When the mysterious nanny arrives at the Banks household, she brings adventure, imagination, and a little discipline to two mischievous children. Featuring beloved classics like “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Step in Time,” the show is a dazzling blend of heart, humor, and breathtaking stage magic. Mary Poppins is a joyful theatrical experience that reminds us anything can happen if you let it.

Mary Poppins is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film and features a book by Julian Fellowes, original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Kara Lindsay is best known for originating the role of Katherine Plumber in Disney’s Newsies on Broadway, later reprising the role in the 2017 Newsies feature film, now streaming on Disney+. Kara has maintained a strong relationship with Disney throughout her career, including appearances as a soloist on ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” and Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Celebration. She is also known as one of Wicked’s longest-running Glindas, both on Broadway and the National Tour.

Kara starred in the Broadway company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as Cynthia Weil. Kara was also seen in the Broadway production of Once Upon a Mattress at the Hudson Theatre, and she most recently starred as Michele in Romy & Michele: The Musical Off-Broadway.

Kara began her career playing Laura Ingalls Wilder opposite Melissa Gilbert in the Guthrie Theater production and National Tour of Little House on the Prairie: The Musical. She has also appeared at North Carolina Theatre as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins. She has appeared in numerous regional productions around the country, including the Muny’s Shrek, Sacramento Music Circus’ Singin’ in the Rain as Kathy Selden, Kansas City Rep’s Cabaret as Sally Bowles, and 5th Avenue Theater’s Lone Star Love as Miss Ann Page. Additional credits include multiple productions at Paper Mill Playhouse, including Newsies, A Jolly Holiday, and Little House on the Prairie. Kara has also appeared on the television series “Murphy Brown” among others.

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