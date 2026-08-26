CREATION FROM DESTRUCTION Group Exhibition to Open at Art House Gallery

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Art House Productions will present Creation from Destruction, a group exhibition celebrating Art House's 25th Anniversary at the Art House Gallery from Friday, September 11 through Sunday, October 25, 2026. This exhibition is part of JC Fridays.

Opening Reception: Friday, September 11, 6:00–9:00 PM

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00–4:00 PM. All artwork will be available for purchase in person at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, and online via the Art House Online Gallery.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Art House Productions is proud to celebrate its 25th Anniversary Season.

Founded in 2001 in response to the tragic events of September 11, Art House was founded as a way to help heal and connect a devastated Jersey City community through art and dialogue. Over the past twenty-five years, the organization has grown into one of the region's leading multidisciplinary arts organizations, presenting more than 270 nights of programming annually at the Art House Performing and Visual Arts Center.

Twenty-five years later, as communities continue to navigate uncertainty, conflict, loss, and transformation, this exhibition asks artists to reflect on the enduring role of creativity as a force for resilience, connection, and hope.

Creation from Destruction explores the transformative power of art in response to tragedy, examining how artists process experiences of grief, displacement, resilience, recovery, and renewal, revealing art's unique capacity to preserve memory, foster healing, and inspire hope.

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