FALL FOR LITERACY, A CELEBRATION OF THE SEASON to Benefit LVSC on 10/25 at Bridgewater Public Library

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Literacy Volunteers of Somerset County (LVSC) will have their 8th annual fall soiree on Friday, October 25th from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Bridgewater Public Library on Vogt Avenue in Bridgewater.

"Fall for Literacy: A Celebration of the Season" will be a relaxing evening of food, wine, and fun to support the organization that promotes adult literacy through outreach and programing. All proceeds from the event will benefit LVSC programs.

This year, the entertainment will be provided by "The Improvables," an improv comedy group that is sure to bring lots of laughter to the event.

For wine lovers, the wine pull offers a chance for guests to go home with a bottle of wine worth $145, perfect for Thanksgiving celebrations.

The cost is $60 per person. It includes a seasonal supper, decadent desserts and an open wine bar. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07egildqp5d565cedf&llr=kz5rekmab&showPage=true.

For more information on Literacy Volunteers of Somerset County, please visit: http://www.literacysomerset.org/.

Image Credit: Courtesy of LVSC





Related Articles