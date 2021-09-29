Expedition Unknown's Josh Gates Comes to MPAC in October

Adventurer, TV personality and author Josh Gates, host of the popular cable series, Expedition Unknown recounts some of his most amazing journeys at MPAC on Saturday, October 16 at 8 pm. Tickets for Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters and Tales of Adventure are $29-$99.

Josh Gates is an avid explorer whose unique brand of humor and deep-rooted passion for adventure propels him to the farthest corners of the world. Discovery Channel's hit-series Expedition Unknown chronicles Gates as he sets out on a global quest to find the truth behind iconic legends and thrilling archaeological mysteries.

An avid scuba diver and photographer, Gates has participated in sub-sea archaeological excavations in the Mediterranean, and his wanderlust has taken him to over 100 countries - from sweltering African deserts to the icy shores of Antarctica. In addition, he has scaled "the roof of Africa" on Mt. Kilimanjaro and climbed Aconcagua, the tallest mountain in the Americas. A mysterious "Yeti" footprint recovered by Josh in the Himalayas is now on display at the "Expedition Everest" attraction at Walt Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

In 2016, Gates won 'Best Host' in the CableFax Program Awards for Expedition Unknown, and the series also took home the 'Best Educational/Instructional Show' award and in 2018, a Cynopsis TV Award for 'Best Reality Series - Travel.' He holds a degree from Tufts University in Archaeology and is a member of The Explorers Club - a prestigious organization dedicated to the advancement of exploration and field research. Josh also serves as a trustee on the governing board of the Archaeological Institute of America.

Josh is also the host of Legendary Locations on Travel Channel where he shares the epic tales and secrets of the most storied places on earth, showcasing the ancient legends and folklore that made them famous. Travel Channel also airs episodes of Gates' popular series, Josh Gates' Destination Truth.

He has appeared on the TODAY Show, CNN and a variety of other national television and radio programs. Gates' adventures are chronicled in his bestselling book, Destination Truth: Memoirs of a MonsterHunter (Simon & Schuster, 2011).

MPAC patrons must show proof of full vaccination and a photo ID at the door, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.