Eric Hutchinson Brings New Musical to Holmdel Theatre Co

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 5:30pm, Holmdel Theatre Company will present a world premiere presentation of a jukebox musical in development by Eric Hutchinson. Hutchinson worked with Stockton University Theatre students in their Creative Project Development degree program this Fall to develop the work from scratch. This new jukebox musical tells the story of Kardashian-esque entrepreneur Jill, and her controversial “dating app for non-daters” called TELLR. With TELLR in trouble, Jill returns to her small Canadian hometown to show investors that her app can stick anywhere, with anyone. But when she is forced to take care of her ailing father, she must rediscover what connection is really about, before she loses her app and her family.



See a staged reading of the show this Sunday, November 24, at 5:30pm, at Holmdel Theatre Company as part of their hit series “Broadway at the Barn.” Tickets are $25 and include a catered Meet & Greet with the artist and performers after the presentation.

The platinum-selling singer/songwriter Eric Hutchinson is known for such hits as “OK, It’s Alright With Me,” “Rock & Roll,” “Tell the World,” and his latest album release “Cliff Notes: The Best of 2014-2024” is an essential collection of Hutchinson’s ever-evolving discography. Eric can currently be seen at Holmdel Theatre Company this weekend, and on his “Best Of” tour this winter, performing his pop anthems and cult classics in an intimate setting. For each show, concert-goers will get to vote on the setlist, ensuring a unique and special show in every city.



Holmdel Theatre Company at the Duncan Smith Theater (HTC) is a non-profit theatre company dedicated to presenting fresh interpretations of classic plays as well as rarely presented modern dramas and comedies. Their “Broadway at the Barn” series has frequently features such acclaimed artists as Betsy Wolfe, Samantha Williams, Derek Klena, and more. HTC is dedicated to providing opportunities for students and non-professionals to work with professional theatre artists in a collaborative, artistic and educational exchange.



Stockton University Theatre is an immersive B.A. program in Galloway, New Jersey, with a focus on Creative Project Development. Students are engaged in hands-on learning experiences with faculty and guest artists from Broadway and Hollywood to develop new works. Stockton Theatre’s annual “Industry Weekend” brings students to professional venues in and around NYC to present their work to industry insiders. Students get indepth pre-professional experience with groundbreaking guest artists, including Matt Gould, Griffin Matthews, Charly Evon Simpson, Alexander Sage Oyen, and many more. Learn more at stockton.edu/theatre

