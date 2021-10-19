Eden Espinosa Will Perform at Holmdel Theatre Company Next Month

Holmdel Theatre Company will welcome Eden Espinosa, Broadway veteran and acclaimed star of Wicked and RENT.



Most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway, LA and San Francisco), Broadway icon Eden Espinosa makes her Holmdel debut with An Evening with Eden Espinosa, an intimate, laid back, and playful event.



Espinosa will be taking requests and encouraging spontaneous moments and off-the cuff stories like reflections of her time in Wicked.

"Well I did the show on and off for 7 years. Wicked fans are so loyal and supportive, as are fans of any show. I think looking back, my fave thing is to meet people now at the stage door and having them say, "You were my first Elphie", or "I saw you when I was 10 years old and you made me want to do musical theater." - Eden Espinosa

Featuring songs from both of her albums, Broadway songs, pop and rock covers, songs she's never sung before and more...Audiences can be sure to experience something different - an evening of high caliber entertainment filled with intimate conversation.

In addition to Wicked, Espinosa is also known for originating the title role in Brooklyn (Drama League Award nomination), playing Maureen in the closing Broadway cast of RENT, and playing Trina in the most recent Broadway national tour of The Falsettos. She recently originated the role of Tamara in the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown).

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 13th at 8PM ET. Get tickets here!