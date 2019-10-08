Eccentric Theater Company presents Music of the Night: A Halloween Celebration. This event will be a costumed Halloween gala featuring the spookiest, most disturbing, creepiest music from musical theater and opera. Featuring songs from The Addams Family, Cry Baby, Don Giovanni, Faust, Fiddler on the Roof, Hansel and Gretel, Into The Woods, Little Shop of Horrors, Macbeth, The Medium, Mefistofele, The Phantom of the Opera, Salome, Il Trovatore, and more!

The performance will take place at 7pm on Sunday, October 27 at High Mountain Presbyterian Church. The event will include a costume contest for theatergoers as well as a tasty reception to follow.

Advance tickets are $15 (until 2 hours prior to show), and tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, please visit eccentrictheatercompany.com/musicofthenight. To purchase tickets, please visit artful.ly/etc.

Reegan McKenzie (Director) is a singer, stage director, vocal instructor, dramatic coach, and recording artist. She began her directing career while in college as well as building her singing career, which she continues to the present. At the Wyckoff YMCA one of the largest YMCA's in the country, McKenzie was one of the originators of the YARTS program. Along with the original team and those who have come after they have produced over 30 shows including Musical Theater, Opera, and Cabarets. Blockbusters like Beauty and the Beast, Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan, and Shrek, to our last production of The Little Mermaid, in the Spring of 2018. As the founder of Opera 691 she has produced full productions of Gianni Schicchi, Barber of Seville, Suor Angelica, I Pagliacci, Hansel and Gretel, The Magic Flute along with original nights of music like The Scariest Music in Opera featuring The Medium, and a pastiche of all the music written on Cinderella, called Finding Cinderella. Reegan's directing credits extend in the tri-state area as well as the mid west. McKenzie is principal instructor for her business McKenzie-Delavan Music Studio & Productions where she has produced multiple productions from Les Miserables, Last Five Years, to Godspell. Reegan most recently has become the Music Director of High Mountain Presbyterian Church in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Eccentric Theater Company (Producer) Eccentric Theater Company (ETC.) is a collection of artists dedicated to pushing the boundaries of a standard theater company. We believe that the lines between different facets of art are currently too rigid, and we aspire to create a space where an audience member can experience a play, a jazz club, an art gallery, and sometimes all three at the same time! Started by a mother and daughter duo, ETC. combines the fast-paced nature of professional artistic work with the warm environment of community theater to produce skillful art created with love. We want you to feel at home every time you come and join us, whether you are coming to a rehearsal, attending a performance, or simply emailing us ideas for a future project. ETC. aims to bridge the gap between New York City and New Jersey artists. We plan to use spaces throughout New York City and northern New Jersey that best fit the feel of each piece of art we create. We hope you will follow us on the journey of discovering new forums of art while uncovering new spaces. ETC. not only stands for Eccentric Theater Company, but also for etcetera. There are no limits to what etcetera can stand for, and there are no limits to the types of art we hope to produce. If you can create it, we want to showcase it.

For More Information Visit

Tickets: artful.ly/etc

Website: eccentrictheatercompany.com/musicofthenight

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EccentricTheaterCompany





