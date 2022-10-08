East Lynne Theater Company to Present SHERLOCK HOLMES' ADVENTURE OF THE NORWOOD BUILDER

Step back in time on Friday and Saturday, October 21 - 22 at 8:00 PM, when the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's "Sherlock Holmes' Adventure of the Norwood Builder." It is produced in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials, just like the Sherlock Holmes' radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930. Gayle Stahlhuth did the adaptation and directed.

Once again, Tom Byrn is portraying Holmes, and Fred Velde is Dr. Watson. Byrn has performed with ELTC since 2009, most recently in "Possessing Harriet," as Gerrit Smith. He was also in two solo shows, "Will Rogers U.S.A." and "Mr. Lincoln," and directed "Summerland" and "Silent Sky." Tom has acted at various theaters in the Philadelphia area, including, People's Light, Interact, Lantern, and Act II Playhouse, and at various theaters in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Velde, who was in ELTC's "Anna Christie," "Rain," and "Dulcy," has appeared in over fifty shows in NYC, including the Off-Broadway revival of Mae West's "Sex."

Portraying several roles apiece are Mat Labotka and Nathan Garcia, who were both in ELTC's "Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love)." In ELTC's "The Rainmaker," Mat portrayed File. He is an alum of Chicago's Second City Conservatory, and NYC credits include Henry in "The King's Face," Albert in "Relativity of Love," and Victor in "The Star and The Fire." He also performs in commercials, improv, and stand-up comedy. Nathan is currently taking film and theater classes at Anne Arundel Community College in Annapolis where he recently performed in "Clue." He retired from the New York City Police Department as a Detective in 2017 and from the U.S. Navy Reserves as a Chief Petty Officer in 2019.

Robert LeMaire, who played Teddy in ELTC's "Arsenic and Old Lace" and served as the play's assistant director, is once more operating the sound effects and taking on several roles. He's been performing with ELTC since 2001, and is the director for the company's Student Summer Workshop.

Gayle Stahlhuth, now in her twenty-third year of serving as artistic director for ELTC, is portraying several roles. Her performance as Martha Brewster in "Arsenic and Old Lace," and her directing for the same production, were well-reviewed by Terry Teachout for "The Wall Street Journal."

Performances are at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., where the company is in residence. Tickets are $28 for general admission, $20 full-time students and military (active/retired/veteran), and, as always, anyone age 12 and under is free. For information and reservations, call 609-884-5898, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com, or visit www.eastlynnetheater.org.

"The Adventure of the Norwood Builder" is presented in coordination with Cape May MAC's "Sherlock Holmes Weekend." For information about this weekend, call MAC at 609-884-5404. Meanwhile, ELTC's "Possessing Harriet" is performing through October 15.

Photo credit: Amanda Brinlee