EARTHQUAKE ANNUAL FATHER'S DAY COMEDY SHOW to be Presented at NJPAC

Back by popular demand, it’s Earthquake’s Annual Father’s Day Comedy show at NJPAC. Don’t miss comedy sensation Earthquake and his annual Father’s Day Comedy Show, Nate Jackson, Jay Pharoah, Tony Rock, and Tacarra Williams on Sunday, June 16 at 7 PM at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)



Comedian Earthquake first entered households and hearts on shows like BET’s Comic View, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, and Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam. His specials include About Got Damn Time, From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse, These Ain’t Jokes, and his recent hit, Chapelle’s Home Team Earthquake: Legendary.



You’ve seen the hilarious Nate Jackson on The Young Rock (NBC), Wild ‘N Out (MTV), All Def Comedy (HBO), Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City (Comedy Central), and Comic View (BET). In addition to performing at clubs nationwide, he opened his own “Super Funny Comedy Club” — one of the few black-owned comedy clubs in the US.



Stand-up comic Jay Pharoah rose to fame on Saturday Night Live with his uncanny portrayals of Barack Obama, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Kanye West, Chris Tucker, and more. He’s appeared in dozens of films and series and continues to be the best celebrity impressionist working today.



Comedian Tony Rock has appeared on his brother Chris Rock’s Everybody Hates Chris, All Def Comedy, Black Card Revoked, Apollo Live, and Living Biblically on CBS. He’s also performed live at Netflix Is A Joke Fest, The Platinum Comedy Tour with Mike Epps, The Festival Of Laughs, and clubs across the country.

The fearless and unapologetic Tacarra Williams makes audiences laugh with hard-won wisdom learned from the streets. In addition to her Comedy Central special produced by Kevin Hart, she’s opened for Tony Rock, Deray Davis, and Bill Bellamy and made a splash on Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam and NBC’s Bring the Funny.



Tickets for Earthquakes' Father’s Day Comedy Show are on Sale now. You can Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org, 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

