Dreamcatcher Rep Unveils New Name: Vivid Stage!

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, is changing its name to Vivid Stage. "We have an opportunity, as we reopen in person, to rethink how we express who we are and who we have become over the past 27 years," said artistic director Laura Ekstrand.

When the original name was chosen in 1994, it used the symbol of the dreamcatcher to describe how the company would share only the most positive stories and let the negative ones go. But since the company has no connection to Native American culture or tradition, it became clear that the time to choose a new name had come.

Over the past several months, the staff, board and ensemble have held discussions and brainstorming sessions. An online audience survey was sent out, and the artistic director spoke to several consultants about identity branding. After all of these investigations, the name Vivid Stage was selected.

"We wanted to communicate our energy, and the kind of storytelling you'll see on our stage. We produce emotional, intimate, contemporary plays, and the rest of our programs are also very immediate and visceral, like improv, classes and new play readings," said Ekstrand. "Everything we do is up close and personal. The acting ensemble is especially gifted at being emotionally transparent in a way that encourages the audience to have a similarly vivid experience."

Over the next days and weeks, Dreamcatcher Rep will transition its communication and materials to Vivid Stage. The 2021-2022 season will be announced soon, with opportunities for several discount passes in addition to individual tickets. For information on this or any of Dreamcatcher Rep's/Vivid Stage's programs, please visit www.vividstage.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre/Vivid Stage at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.