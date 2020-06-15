Dreamcatcher Presents Monologues On ZOOM

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit presents the solo series Monologues on ZOOM on Thursdays from July 9 through 30 at 8 pm on ZOOM.

The series is usually performed at MONDO, a downtown Summit arts venue, but this year will be performed online. In its seventh year, the series provides audiences with an opportunity for entertainment at an affordable price, while also introducing them to highly personal works performed by professional actors.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 8:00 pm, Harry Patrick Christian will perform Packing by Scott Bradley. In this play, a queer vagabond embarks on a five-decade odyssey of self-discovery and reinvention. From small-town Iowa to England, New York, and Chicago, a man must navigate assaults, addictions, relationships, the plague years of the AIDS crisis, and the fight for marriage equality, in a quest to find where he belongs.

The following Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 8:00 pm, Scott McGowan will perform Dear Alien by Liz Duffy Adams. A shambolic, reclusive advice columnist known professionally as Dear Alien is under the gun. They have a deadline of yesterday for a collection of their columns; if they don't turn it in they don't get the advance, and they will be evicted from their apartment for non-payment of rent. In an attempt to create a passable manuscript, Dear Alien chooses seven unread letters at random and answers them, in a countdown to transcendent meaning or absolute despair.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:00 pm, Harriett Trangucci will perform Natural Shocks: A One-Woman Play in a Tornado by Lauren Gunderson. Based on Hamlet's "To be or not to be," this play bursts to life when we meet a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. She overflows with quirks, stories, and a final secret that puts the reality of guns in America in your very lap. The play is part confessional, part stand up, and part reckoning.

On Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:00 pm, Laura Ekstrand will perform Me Vs. My Subconscious by Rebecca Goldberg. In this solo show, a woman wakes up from a very strange dream and, realizing that her subconscious is telling her that she needs to make a big change, vows to quit her dead-end job that very same day. Soon, listening to her subconscious leads her on a series of misadventures, across the ocean, and into a whole new messy set of problems that may be more than she bargained for. Does her subconscious really have her best interests at heart?

Tickets for all Monologues on ZOOM are $15 and can be purchased online only. Please visit https://www.dreamcatcherrep.org/2020-monologues-zoom to purchase tickets. Participants must download the free Zoom.us app prior to attending. All shows begin at 8:00. For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.

