Donna Vivino and Dominic Scaglione Jr. Light Up SOPAC’s Cabaret in the Loft Series

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is set to host two stellar talents in its acclaimed Cabaret in the Loft series, showcasing the celebrated voices of Donna Vivino and Dominic Scaglione Jr.

Vivino will grace the stage on Saturday, January 18 at 8 p.m., followed by Scaglione’s performance on Sunday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

A New Jersey native, Vivino recently wrapped up a run as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical musical Hells Kitchen. She has impressed audiences with iconic roles spanning Les Misérables, Wicked, and CATS, and earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for her contribution as lead vocalist in Sondheim Unplugged. Her powerhouse performances and versatile vocal style continue to draw fans from across the region.

Scaglione, also hailing from the Garden State, is best known for playing Frankie Valli in the Broadway, Chicago, and Las Vegas productions of Jersey Boys. At SOPAC, he will deliver timeless favorites from The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, and beyond. Born and raised in Essex County, Scaglione shares an Italian-American heritage and a remarkably similar vocal range to the legendary Frankie Valli, fostering a special connection with his classic repertoire.

The South Orange Performing Arts Center is located at 1 SOPAC Way in South Orange. For additional information, go to sopacnow.org.

