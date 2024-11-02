News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Dakota Reider & Elle River to Star In THE LAST 5 YEARS in New Jersey

Performances will run for one weekend only this November 15th & 16th.

By: Nov. 02, 2024
Dakota Reider & Elle River to Star In THE LAST 5 YEARS in New Jersey Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Jersey's most beloved tenor and soprano, Dakota & Elle, are set to perform in an exclusive run of the hit musical, "The Last Five Years," a tragic love story told entirely in song. Featuring live musical accompaniment by local artist, Allison Stella, on the piano.

LATEST NEWS

Dakota Reider & Elle River to Star In THE LAST 5 YEARS in New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey to Present DR. SUESS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL
The Golden Gays Kick Off Tour This Month
East Lynne Theater Company Will Present THE DEATH OF SHERLOCK HOLMES?

The Last Five Years, a musical by Jason Robert Brown, follows Cathy (Elle River), a struggling actor, and Jamie (Dakota Reider), a literary prodigy as they fall in love. Told in a non-linear storytelling style with Cathy starting at the end of their marriage and Jamie starting at the beginning of the relationship, the musical explores whether a couple can stay connected as their paths diverge.

Don't miss this one-in-a-lifetime performance playing for one weekend only this November 15th & 16th inside the gorgeously acoustic sanctuary at the Forked River Presbyterian Church.

  • November 15th at 7:00 pm
  • November 16th at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Forked River Presbyterian Church Sanctuary (131 N Main St, Forked River, NJ 08731)

Get Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/octoberensemble/1145418

Or Call 609-879-2776




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos