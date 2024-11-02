Dakota Reider & Elle River to Star In THE LAST 5 YEARS in New Jersey

Performances will run for one weekend only this November 15th & 16th.
New Jersey's most beloved tenor and soprano, Dakota & Elle, are set to perform in an exclusive run of the hit musical, "The Last Five Years," a tragic love story told entirely in song. Featuring live musical accompaniment by local artist, Allison Stella, on the piano.
The Last Five Years, a musical by Jason Robert Brown, follows Cathy (Elle River), a struggling actor, and Jamie (Dakota Reider), a literary prodigy as they fall in love. Told in a non-linear storytelling style with Cathy starting at the end of their marriage and Jamie starting at the beginning of the relationship, the musical explores whether a couple can stay connected as their paths diverge.
Don't miss this one-in-a-lifetime performance playing for one weekend only this November 15th & 16th inside the gorgeously acoustic sanctuary at the Forked River Presbyterian Church.
Forked River Presbyterian Church Sanctuary (131 N Main St, Forked River, NJ 08731)
Get Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/octoberensemble/1145418
Or Call 609-879-2776
Videos