DO PORTUGAL CIRCUS at Woodbridge Center

The most wonderful show in the world "CIRQUE" is brought to you by Do Portugal Circus for over 25 years. a combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement. Our talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death defying acts. And of course no circus is complete without our wonderful clown that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truely is a show that every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime.

