DISNEY'S FROZEN: THE MUSICAL, Gunhild Carling to Highlight Centenary Stage Company's 2026-27 Season

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Centenary Stage Company has announced its 2026-27 season, featuring a wide-ranging lineup of professional theatre, concerts, family entertainment, dance, new play development and student productions.

The season opens September 12 with internationally acclaimed Swedish jazz performer Gunhild Carling as the company's annual Curtain Up! event. Known for her energetic performances, multi-instrumental talents and charismatic Stage Presence, Carling has become a global sensation, earning more than 70 million YouTube views and captivating audiences around the world.

“This season showcases exactly what makes Centenary Stage Company unique,” said General Manager Christopher Young in a statement. “We're opening with one of the most exciting live performers working today in Gunhild Carling, bringing a major musical like Frozen to our stage, and continuing our commitment to innovative theatre, outstanding music, and meaningful programming.”

Among the season's theatrical highlights is Disney's Frozen, which will serve as the company's annual Family Holiday Spectacular. Running November 27 through December 13, the Broadway adaptation of the beloved animated film brings the story of sisters Elsa and Anna to the stage with memorable songs and family-friendly storytelling.

The Professional Theatre Series will feature Sylvia by A.R. Gurney from February 19 through March 7, followed by Richard Hellesen's Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground from April 2-11.

The annual Fringe Festival returns in November with three solo productions. Phoebe Potts' Too Fat For China will run November 5-8, followed by Erica Knight's Ghost Dance: A Picture of a Madman from November 12-15 and Kimberly Prentice's Unseen from November 19-22.

Centenary's Women Playwrights Series will return in April with staged readings of three new works by contemporary women playwrights, continuing the company's commitment to developing new theatrical voices.

NEXTstage Repertory Season

Centenary Stage Company's student-driven NEXTstage Repertory will present three productions during the season.

Kate Hamill's modern reimagining of Sherlock Holmes, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, runs October 15-25.

Stephen Berkoff's adaptation of Agamemnon will be presented February 4-14.

The season concludes with Evil Dead: The Musical, running April 22 through May 2.

Concert Series Highlights

In addition to Carling's opening performance, the season includes internationally acclaimed musician Ustad Shafaat Khan and his East Meets West program on October 4.

The genre-blending group The Scooches will perform on March 20.

The annual Winter Thaw Festival returns in January, beginning with pianist Ilya Yakushev on January 10. Additional performances include Danny Lipsitz and the Brass Tacks on January 17, FAB5 on January 24 and Fearless: The Taylor Swift Experience on January 30.

The concert season concludes May 22 with Country Live, a tribute celebrating the music of Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan. The performance will serve as a fundraiser for the Hackettstown Rotary Club.

Family and Special Programming

The Young Audience Series will feature Grace for President from October 1-5.

The New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet returns December 18-20 with its annual production of The Nutcracker.

Tickets

Tickets for all performances are on sale now.

Season subscriptions and Flex Pass packages are also available.

For tickets and information, contact the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or visit the company's website.

The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

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