Photos: HAIR At Algonquin Arts Theatre

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Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast of Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical, running August 8 through August 16, 2026, at the theatre’s home at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive in Manasquan. Check out photos

Bold, revolutionary, and electrifying, Hair captures the spirit of a generation and stands as the ultimate celebration of the 1960s. Featuring an iconic rock score and powerful themes of love, freedom, and protest, this groundbreaking musical remains as vibrant and relevant as ever. The production is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Leading the cast are Richie Malinowski as Claude, Carmen Matarazzo as Berger, Dagmar Marshall-Michelson as Sheila, Immanuel Archilla as Woof, Kyle Javon as Hud, Maria Heitmann as Jeanie, Daisha Davis as Dionne and Rebecca Grodek as Crissy. Also featured are Arron Little as Walter, Steven Copp as Margaret Mead and John B. Gekle, Jr. as the Husband of Margaret Mead. The Tribe includes Sarah Blasenheim, Joseph David Bryant, Miranda Joanne Cogan, Javier Coss, Mads Fernandez, Jamie Foerst, Johnny Lee Friedman, Juliet Hounsell, Aidan Hulse, Liam Hulse, Kenzie McGowan, Franchesca Sambucci, Joseph Schiro, John C Short, Jennifer Shrestha, Caitlin Sing, Jordan Southerland, Lindsay Paige Spitzer and Lili Summer.

The production is directed by Joseph Ficara, with music direction by Mark Megill and choreography by Natalie Hayes-Scott.

Performances are Saturday, August 8 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, August 9 at 3:00 p.m.; Friday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, August 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at AlgonquinArts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or at the box office, 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Photo Credit: Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

HAIR at Algonquin Arts Theatre

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