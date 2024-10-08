DANCING WITH THE STARS 2025, Burton Cummings And More On Sale At MPAC This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The following events are going on sale this week at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 11 at 10 am:

Dancing with the Stars: Live! 2025 Tour

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3 pm & 7 pm

Following last year's fan-frenzy that led to a sensational sold-out tour, Dancing with the Stars is back on tour to heat up the winter with a dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production! This year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit television series performing glittering new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 33.

Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show's famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal. The tour delivers an unforgettable night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers who topped the leaderboard, including EMMA SLATER, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, GLEB SAVCHENKO, Pasha Pashkov, and Rylee Arnold.

$149|$129|$129|$99|$79

Burton Cummings of The Guess Who 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Few artists have achieved the level of success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings enjoys in a career spanning more than sixty years. Burton's voice has been rated among the finest in rock music. As lead singer and songwriter with the original The Guess Who, Burton recorded and wrote/co-wrote hits such as “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” and many more. As a solo artist, he leaves his mark with the poignant “Stand Tall,” “I'm Scared,” “You Saved My Soul,” and his signature “My Own Way to Rock.”

Cummings just released A Few Good Moments, his first new solo album in over a decade. Produced by Cummings, A Few Good Moments sees the renowned artist and lead singer and principal songwriter of The Guess Who backed by his long-time band. “The songs on this album took a while to become the proper collection. I believe in these songs because they are the result of having lived more years. At this point I have no interest in writing teenage love songs. Aging has changed the writing and that's natural. I believe in these songs and I hope that the people who have followed my material enjoy them. I want this album to stand up when it's listened to years from now.” – Burton Cummings

$109|$89|$79|$69|$59

