Crossroads Family Day Gives Members Sneak Peek of Season

The preview will stream Sunday, October 4 at 4pm Eastern time via ZOOM.

An exclusive viewing party of the first production to kick-off Crossroads Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season is being offered to the theatre's members on Sunday, October 4 at 4pm Eastern time via ZOOM. The Members Only event will feature Crossroads alumnus Anna Deavere Smith's film Twilight: Los Angeles 1992.

Twilight: Los Angeles 1992 is Deavere Smith's powerful one-woman piece about the 1991 Rodney King beating, the violent aftermath of the 1992 verdict, and the lasting impact of the L.A. riots on America's conscience. The film is available by special arrangements with WNET, America's flagship PBS station.

"It's been nearly seven months since our members and patrons have experienced and enjoyed a Crossroads Theatre Company production and we are overjoyed to welcome you back," said Anthony Carter, President of the Crossroads Board of Trustees.

As part of the exclusive viewing party, Crossroads' own Ricardo Khan and Crossroads Trustee and audience engagement liaison Susan Settles will host a 15-minute pre-show "to share what Crossroads has been up to and preview the upcoming season of events, plays and stars. It's going to be a warm and splendid welcome back to the entire Crossroads Family and a chance for family to say "hi", as everyone then sits back and gets ready to watch the season opener together," said Khan.

Crossroads encourages all who love theatre and the arts to become a Crossroads Theatre Company Member. "Being a member says that you believe in the power of community; that you believe in the power of theatre to tell our stories; and that you believe Black voices deserve to be valued and celebrated in those stories," said Settles.

A $120 donation will provide the following:

Complimentary tickets to THE GENESIS FESTIVAL OF NEW PLAYS

Complimentary registration for select online events.

An opportunity to attend the invite only TOWN TALKS/ Conversations about Arts and Culture at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

Advance notice of when A Night with Crossroads gala tickets go on sale

Exclusive sneak peek of online events

For more information, please visit http://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org/donate.

