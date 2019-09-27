Coming Up This Week In Cape May Theatre: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE And THE TAMING

If one wishes to see shows at two Equity professional theater companies in Cape May in one week, and save money at the same time, then the 3rd Annual Theater Week from October 2 - 6, is just the ticket.

East Lynne Theater Company's offering is "Arsenic and Old Lace." This 1941 comedy was so popular during ELTC's 2018 season, receiving excellent reviews in "The Wall Street Journal" and elsewhere, that the company brought it back. Once more, Suzanne Dawson and Gayle Stahlhuth, who also directed, are portraying the Brewster sisters who enjoy populating their Brooklyn cellar with "acceptable" lodgers. Others in the cast from last year are their nephews Jonathan (Paul Battiato) and Teddy (Robert LeMaire), the "girl next door," Elaine (Jennifer Flynn), and Jonathan's sidekick Dr. Einstein (Morgan J. Nichols). Thomas Raniszewski portrays several roles, Bob Reader is Mr. Witherspoon, and Jeff Sharkey is Officer Klein. New to the cast this year, but not new to ELTC are Matt Baxter Luceno, who is Mortimer, the sisters' nephew who is also a theater critic, and Leon Morgan is Officer O'Hara, a would-be playwright.

For Theater Week, ELTC is offering up to 50 tickets on each night, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 2 - 5 at 8:00 PM, for $25 + $1.50 service fee when purchasing with a credit card. Due to the popularity of this production, $25 tickets will not be available for purchase on performance nights, unless the patron had mentioned interest in the Theater Week Special when making the reservation. These $25 tickets may be purchased through eastlynnetheater.org, on the "Arsenic and Old Lace" page under "Mainstage Season," or by calling 609-884-5898 and mentioning interest in the Theater Week Special. General admission price is $35; $30 for seniors; $20 for full-time students and military (active/retired or veteran), and ages 12 and under are free. Location is The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes Street, where the company is in residence.

At Cape May Stage, it's "The Taming," under the direction of Marlena Lustik, and written by Lauren Gunderson, who also wrote "Silent Sky" that was produced last season at ELTC. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 PM at The Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette Street. In this hilarious, raucous, all-female "power-play" inspired by Shakespeare's "Shrew," contestant Katherine has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions.

For Theater Week, Cape May Stage is offering all tickets for $25 + $2.50 service fee. General admission price is usually $40. For information and reservations, call 609-770-8311 or visit capemaystage.org.





