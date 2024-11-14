Comedian Ryan Hamilton Comes To NJPAC in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Ryan Hamilton for a night of laughter at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Ryan Hamilton is a comedian known for his "nice guy" appearance. His innocent looks, along with his experiences as a single man who enjoys activities like skydiving and hot air balloon rides, add humor to his performances.

Since launching his career in the early 2000s, Hamilton has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone's "Five Comics to Watch." He has also appeared on popular shows such as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Last Comic Standing." His one-hour Netflix special, "Happy Face," showcases his talent for using his clean-cut image to create humor through sarcastic observations about daily life. He combines the joke-writing skills of Jerry Seinfeld with the friendly delivery style of Jim Gaffigan, promising to keep you laughing all night long.

Tickets to see Ryan Hamilton will go on sale on November 15 at 10 a.m. You can reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC, or stopping by the NJPAC Box Office.

Comments