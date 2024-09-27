News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Comedian Donnell Rawlings to Perform Two Shows at NJPAC in October

Performances will take place on October 4th.

By: Sep. 27, 2024
Comedian Donnell Rawlings to Perform Two Shows at NJPAC in October Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Donnell Rawlings as he brings his "Mild and Black Comedy Tour to NJPAC on Friday Oct. 4 for 2 performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
  
Donnell Rawlings made history on Chappelle's Show when he improvised what would become the most repeated catchphrase ever delivered in sketch comedy: “I'm rich, biyatch!” In addition to his fan-favorite character Ashy Larry, he's performed (as himself) on Def Comedy Jam, It's Showtime at the Apollo, ComicView and on tour with Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. Donnell's stand-up special A New Day is his latest laugh-out-loud appearance on Netflix, following The Degenerates and Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special.
 
Donnell's debut stand-up special A NEW DAY premiered this past February on Netflix - The special was produced by Dave Chappelle which was only 1 of 4 specials Dave is producing for the network. See the trailer  here for A NEW DAY 

LATEST NEWS

Paquito D'Rivera To Perform With New Jersey Symphony In Collaboration With TD James Moody Jazz Festival
Art House Gallery Presents HOME
AMERICAN MARIACHI to Begin Performances at Two River Theater This Weekend
Spotlight: LADIES OF LAUGHTER at Bergen PAC



Don't miss Donnell Rawlings on Friday, Oct. 4  at 7:30 PM and 10:00 PM in the Victoria Theater. Tickets are available for purchase now at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office.     




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos