Comedian Donnell Rawlings to Perform Two Shows at NJPAC in October

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Donnell Rawlings as he brings his "Mild and Black Comedy Tour to NJPAC on Friday Oct. 4 for 2 performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.



Donnell Rawlings made history on Chappelle's Show when he improvised what would become the most repeated catchphrase ever delivered in sketch comedy: “I'm rich, biyatch!” In addition to his fan-favorite character Ashy Larry, he's performed (as himself) on Def Comedy Jam, It's Showtime at the Apollo, ComicView and on tour with Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. Donnell's stand-up special A New Day is his latest laugh-out-loud appearance on Netflix, following The Degenerates and Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special.



Donnell's debut stand-up special A NEW DAY premiered this past February on Netflix - The special was produced by Dave Chappelle which was only 1 of 4 specials Dave is producing for the network. See the trailer here for A NEW DAY





Don't miss Donnell Rawlings on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 PM and 10:00 PM in the Victoria Theater. Tickets are available for purchase now at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office.

