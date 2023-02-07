Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre

Joey Callahan will be headlining the next comedy show at the Comedy Corner at Township Theatre on Saturday February 18 at 9:00 PM. Joey has performed at comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

He has performed his one-man show at the prestigious Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. A regular at the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City, Joey has also appeared on Comedy Central, ESPN, Fox TV and the BBC. His popular Dry Bar special "Notorious F.O.D." is available online and on Amazon Prime.

Also appearing will be Jeff Greenberg, Greg Brancato, and Hugh Cassidy. These pros have been featured at some well-known NYC comedy clubs including Comic Strip Live, Broadway Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, and Dangerfields. Hosting the evening will be Chip Ambrogio, one of the producers of this show and a writer for the world famous Friars Club Roasts.

Tickets are $25 each, with no drink requirements, no food requirements, and no bridge tolls to NYC! Tickets are available through BrownPaperTickets at ComedyCorner021823.brownpapertickets.com or by scanning the QR code on the picture of Joey Callahan. Group tickets are also available by emailing Jack@JirwinProductions.com.

TOWNSHIP THEATRE is located at 249 Pascack Road, Washington Twp (Bergen County), NJ, 07676. A 3-screen showplace, the theater offers the latest films in a local and convenient environment in Bergen County. J IRWIN PRODUCTIONS, the producer of this show, works with the top comedians in the country to present the best and funniest shows in theaters and restaurants, as fundraisers, or for private events.