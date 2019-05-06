Classical Stars And Shanghai Circus On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Emanuel Ax Classical Recital with The Elisabeth Morrow School Orchestra on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 8 p.m.; New Shanghai Circus on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Sir James Galway on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Kyung Wha Chung on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Emanuel Ax Classical Recital with The Elisabeth Morrow School Orchestra

Pianist Emanuel Ax moved with his family from Poland to Canada when he was a young boy. After studying at the Juilliard School, he made his New York debut in the Young Concert Artists Series and captured public attention when he won the first Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition in Tel Aviv in 1974. He won the coveted Avery Fisher Prize in 1979 before going on to receive seven Grammy Awards. He plans to perform Beethoven's Op. 2 Nos. 1, 2, 3 + 6 Variations Op. 34, and will be joined by The renowned Elisabeth Morrow School Orchestra for his opening.

New Shanghai Circus

Astonishing athletes defy gravity and execute breathtaking feats as they stretch the limits of human ability in this spellbinding show that draws upon 2,000 years of Chinese circus traditions. If it's humanly possible - and even if it seems as if it's not - these acrobats, jugglers and contortionists do it with spectacular flair! The New Shanghai Circus puts on a show people of all ages will enjoy.

Sir James Galway

Appearing regularly as the premiere flute duo, husband and wife Sir James Galway and Lady Jeanne Galway delight audiences and bring a rare freshness to the platform. Known as the supreme interpreter of the classical flute repertoire, Sir James Galway transcends musical boundaries and collaborated on film soundtracks like The Lord of the Rings and partnered with artists like Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell and Sir Elton John. Lady Jeanne Galway is one of the leading flute soloists of the decade and regularly tours the world to perform as a soloist with orchestras in cities like New York, Chicago, London, Rome, Vienna, Salzburg, Zurich, Dublin, Tokyo and Singapore.

They'll be accompanied by Belfast-born Michael McHale, who has established himself as one of Ireland's leading pianists and developed a busy international career as a solo recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician. He has performed as a soloist with the Minnesota, Hallé, Moscow Symphony and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestras, City of London Sinfonia, London Mozart Players and all five of the major Irish orchestras.

Kyung Wha Chung

Violinist Kyung Wha Chung is recognized throughout the world as one of the finest violinists of her generation. Her dazzling and probing artistry has made the South Korea native a much-acclaimed performer throughout her 40-year career. Chung first heard the violin at the age of six. Instantly mesmerized by its tone, she was recognized as a child prodigy, making her concert debut at age 9 with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, performing the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto. At 13, Chung enrolled at The Juilliard School, New York. Upon winning the prestigious Edgar Leventritt Competition in 1967, Chung was immediately engaged by major American orchestras - including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

This performance will feature Mozart's "Sonata No. 21 in E minor, K.304," Beethoven's "Sonata No. 7 in C minor, Op. 30 No. 2" and Frank's "Sonata in A major."





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You