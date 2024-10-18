Classic American Tales Presents POE BY CANDLELIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get in the Halloween spirit with Classic American Tales' "Poe by Candlelight" at End of the Road Theater on Wednesday, October 23 and Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 pm.

In 2015, Gayle Stahlhuth created "Poe by Candlelight" for East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) when she was the company's producing artistic director, and is thrilled that this popular Halloween event continues under another nonprofit company Classic American Tales. Stories include "The Cask of Amontillado," "Hop-Frog," "Berenice," and "The Tell-Tale Heart."

Marty McDonough performed in several shows produced and directed by Stahlhuth in Cape May: Preston Sturges' "Strictly Dishonorable," the world premiere of Dave Geible's "Nothing Matters," "Sherlock Holmes Adventure of the Speckled Band," and "Sherlock Homes Adventure of the Copper Beeches." He also played Reverand Davidson in "Rain" based on W. Somerset Maugham's short story, directed by Bruce Minnix, and produced by Stahlhuth. His New York stage work includes regularly performing at Metropolitan Playhouse, and his television appearances include principal roles in "Homicide," and "The Chappelle Show." He is also the "voice" of a variety of ads, animations, and video games.

While Stahlhuth helmed ELTC for 23 years, she produced over 120 different productions, and directed most of them. She has also performed in Off-Broadway shows, national touring productions, and in regional theater and film. Her one-person shows that she toured nationally are based on Louisa May Alcott, Catharine Beecher, "Eve's Diary" based on the writings of Mark Twain, "The Awakening" by Kate Chopin, and her autobiographical "Goin' Home." Her two-person show based on Dorothea Lynde Dix, was commissioned by The National Portrait Gallery. In the spring of 2023, she created Classic American Tales (CAT) with the mission of presenting story readings, readers theater, and full play productions of works that have stood the test of time, as well as new works that relate to the many facets of what it means to be "American." The intent is to tell American's stories one tale at a time.

For the performance at End of the Road Theater, 3845 Bayshore Road in North Cape May, NJ, cost is $20, which includes the performance, plus cider and Halloween candy. Feel free to bring a stronger beverage and other food choices. For tickets, visit endoftheroadtheater.com/the-stage/

