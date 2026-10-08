Chris Ruggiero Returns To The Avenel Performing Arts Center
The performance will feature music from the '50's, '60's and 70's.
Singer and entertainer Chris Ruggiero returns to the Avenel Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 10, 2026, for two performances featuring the greatest hits of the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
Ruggiero will take the stage at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM with an all-new show celebrating the golden age of rock and roll. Known for bringing timeless music to life for audiences of all generations, Ruggiero combines classic hits, personal stories and inspirational messages in an uplifting live concert experience.
At 25 years old, Ruggiero has been described as an “old soul,” with a musical style inspired by an era when live performers and classic songs were at the heart of American entertainment. His official website describes his mission as breathing new life into the timeless music of the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
Ruggiero first rose to national attention after appearing in two nationally televised PBS specials, which have aired thousands of times across the country. He has also been featured on Good Morning America and in Rolling Stone Magazine.
His October 10 concert will feature favorites such as “Unchained Melody” and “This Magic Moment,” along with new additions and songs from Ruggiero's four albums. The performance will feature a live band complete with brass, bringing fresh arrangements and energy to some of the most memorable songs of the past six decades.
Ruggiero's nationwide touring career has taken him to more than 100 towns and cities across the United States. His performances are built around more than nostalgia—they are designed to connect audiences with the memories and emotions attached to the music.
Chris Ruggiero Live in Concert will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM at the Avenel Performing Arts Center located at 150 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001. Tickets are $49.50 plus applicable fees and can be purchased here.
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