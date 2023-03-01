Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chatham Players Presents THE FLICK

The production will run from March 3 through March 12. 

Mar. 01, 2023  

Chatham Players Presents THE FLICK

The Chatham Community Players will present the imaginative & touching play, "The Flick" by Annie Baker. The production will run from March 3 through March 12. Making her Chatham Playhouse debut, Gabrielle Wagner Mann of Summit directs.

"I am so enjoying mining the depth of this play and these rich characters, and playing with these fantastic actors. We look forward to sharing our laughs, tears and hearts with our audiences", said Gabrielle Wagner Mann. Utilizing the power of silence through impressively realistic dialogue, the Chatham players has chosen to adjust the start times to 7:30 pm for evening performances and 2:30 pm for matinees. Please make note of the adjusted start times.

"The Flick" revolves around a run-down movie theater near Worcester, MA -- one of the few that hasn't yet switched to digital film - and the lives of three employees who work just-above-minimum-wage jobs: selling tickets, cleaning up after patrons, and running the projector. Their battles and heartbreaks play out in the empty aisles of this 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. Sam, Rose, and Avery reveal themselves to be complex, feeling people with unrealized ambitions to become more than their dreary surroundings. For Avery, this isn't a dead-end job. It's a way to get closer to the art form he loves. Passionate debates about cinema lead to a friendship of sorts with co-workers Sam and Rose. But will their tentative bond survive as they reveal what they actually need from each other? Producer, Leslie Williams Ellis added, "What I love about this play and playwright, Annie Baker in general, is her use of silence to tell the story. It is in those moments between the lines that we learn so much about these characters and about ourselves."

The director, Gabrielle Wagner Mann, is a multi-hyphenate performer - actor/director/singer/writer, who grew up on the Jersey Shore, migrated to the west coast and then found her way back home to NJ in 2016. She holds a BA in Theatre & Music from Smith College and an MFA in Playwriting & Screenwriting from Point Park University. In addition, she's studied for over 20 years as an actor and director at the Beverly Hills Playhouse in Los Angeles. Favorite directing credits include Oleanna, Prelude to a Kiss, Springtime, and a theatrical version of the film Guinevere.

The talented cast includes actors from all around New Jersey: Josiah Howell of Maplewood as Avery, Ivy Leigh Meyer of Jersey City as Rose, Peter Despres of East Orange as Sam and Peter Corley of Summit as Skylar.

Rounding out the director's talented production team, Production Coordinator is Julie Ann Nolan, Stage Manager is Geneviève Anderson, Scenic Designer is Roy Pancirov & Chris Anderson, Costumes by Leslie Williams Ellis and Gabrielle Wagner Mann, Lighting Designer is Mark Reilly, Sound Designer is Chris Anderson, Scenic Artist is Dean Sickler, Props by Leslie Williams Ellis and Set Decoration by Chris Anderson.

You can help the show go on! A COVID exposure means that our show could potentially lose a performance or be shut down. Masks encouraged while inside the theater, not required. Proof of vaccination is not required. We ask if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you stay home. These requirements are subject to change based on local health advisories.




Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March Photo
Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism Photo
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism
Having Jewish stories and Jewish artists shine in the theater and in other works of art is just one of many ways to combat antisemitism, as well as teach the world about what it means to be Jewish now.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in M Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  

More Hot Stories For You


Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in MarchChita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in MarchLeslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCEState Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
February 28, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
James R Halsey Foundation of the Arts Announces Red Carpet Night
February 28, 2023

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRH), a 501c3 non-profit agency dedicated to providing quality arts education and mentoring to youth in the City of Trenton and greater Mercer County area, is pleased to announce “Red Carpet Night”, an evening celebrating the Oscars. Find out who will take home the Golden Statue!
Jennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIESJennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
February 27, 2023

They say 'All The World Is A Stage.' Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with 'The Broadway Lecture Series' while watching an episode of 'Inside The Actor's Studio.'
share