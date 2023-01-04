Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory Of Dance Returns For 2023 Spring Semester

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is back for the 2023 Spring Semester. This session will offer 2 eight-week courses as well as 1 sixteen-week course. The first session will run January 9 through March 5 and the second session will run March 5 through April 30 with one session running January 9 through April 30.

The deadline to register for the first session of the Conservatory of Dance is January 8; the cost for 1 class per week is $130.00, 2 classes per week is $195.00, and 3 classes per week is $275.00 per person. Prior dance experience is required. For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is a series of dance classes designed to introduce dancers to professionals who are currently working as choreographers, dancers, and educators in dance and theatre at a collegiate level. These classes also provide the community with affordable, high-quality dance classes.

The first session will run from January 9 through March 5, and the classes available are Ballet I and II on Mondays from 4:00 - 5:20 pm taught by Sabrina Olivieri and Modern I and II on Thursdays from 4:00 - 5:40 pm taught by Lea Antolini-Lid and Sabrina Olivieri. The second session will run from March 5 through April 30 and will feature Tap I and II on Tuesdays from 4:00 - 5:30 pm taught by Jeff Foote. The Spring 2023 Conservatory of Dance will also feature Jazz Funk on Tuesdays from 6:00 - 7:10 pm taught by Jibril "DJ" Shabazz-Scott which will run from January 9 through April 30.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

