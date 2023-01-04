Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory Of Dance Returns For 2023 Spring Semester

The first session will run January 9 through March 5 and the second session will run March 5 through April 30 with one session running January 9 through April 30.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory Of Dance Returns For 2023 Spring Semester

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is back for the 2023 Spring Semester. This session will offer 2 eight-week courses as well as 1 sixteen-week course. The first session will run January 9 through March 5 and the second session will run March 5 through April 30 with one session running January 9 through April 30.

The deadline to register for the first session of the Conservatory of Dance is January 8; the cost for 1 class per week is $130.00, 2 classes per week is $195.00, and 3 classes per week is $275.00 per person. Prior dance experience is required. For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is a series of dance classes designed to introduce dancers to professionals who are currently working as choreographers, dancers, and educators in dance and theatre at a collegiate level. These classes also provide the community with affordable, high-quality dance classes.

The first session will run from January 9 through March 5, and the classes available are Ballet I and II on Mondays from 4:00 - 5:20 pm taught by Sabrina Olivieri and Modern I and II on Thursdays from 4:00 - 5:40 pm taught by Lea Antolini-Lid and Sabrina Olivieri. The second session will run from March 5 through April 30 and will feature Tap I and II on Tuesdays from 4:00 - 5:30 pm taught by Jeff Foote. The Spring 2023 Conservatory of Dance will also feature Jazz Funk on Tuesdays from 6:00 - 7:10 pm taught by Jibril "DJ" Shabazz-Scott which will run from January 9 through April 30.

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is for ages 14 and older and will have 2 eight-week sessions as well as 1 sixteen-week course. The first session will run January 9 through March 5, the second session will run March 5 through April 30, and the sixteen-week course will run from January 9 through April 30. The deadline to register for the first session is January 8, and prior dance experience is required. Tuition for 1 class per week is $130.00. 2 classes per week is $195.00, and 3 classes per week is $275.00 per person. Tuition is non-refundable and current members of the Young Performers Workshop receive a 50% discount on all classes. For more information, or to register, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.




Fred Hersch And Esperanza Spalding Celebrate New Album At Village Vanguard And NJPAC Photo
Fred Hersch And Esperanza Spalding Celebrate New Album At Village Vanguard And NJPAC
Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding (stylized in all lower case) can both be counted among the most acclaimed and inventive artists in modern jazz. The Village Vanguard is the music's most reveredvenue, having played host to countless legendary musicians and beloved live recordings. The duo and the club converge for a magical performance on Alive at the Village Vanguard, a rare opportunity for listeners to enjoy the singular and thrilling collaboration between two marquee jazz artists at the top of their game.
Interview: Director, Rose Riccardi of POPCORN FALLS at NJ Rep 1/12 to 2/12 Photo
Interview: Director, Rose Riccardi of POPCORN FALLS at NJ Rep 1/12 to 2/12
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Popcorn Falls director, Rose Riccardi about her career and the upcoming show at New Jersey Repertory Company.
Tickets to Tim Dillon, Ballet Milans CARMEN & More at BergenPAC Now on Sale Photo
Tickets to Tim Dillon, Ballet Milan's CARMEN & More at BergenPAC Now on Sale
bergenPAC has nnounced new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: Tim Dillon on April 13, 2023, Italian State Theater Balletto di Milano’s Carmen on April 25, 2023, and more.
MPAC Announces Sensory Friendly Family Shows For 2023 Photo
MPAC Announces Sensory Friendly Family Shows For 2023
Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) will present a series of sensory friendly family events at the theatre in 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets to Tim Dillon, Ballet Milan's CARMEN & More at BergenPAC Now on SaleTickets to Tim Dillon, Ballet Milan's CARMEN & More at BergenPAC Now on Sale
January 4, 2023

bergenPAC has nnounced new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: Tim Dillon on April 13, 2023, Italian State Theater Balletto di Milano’s Carmen on April 25, 2023, and more.
MPAC Announces Sensory Friendly Family Shows For 2023MPAC Announces Sensory Friendly Family Shows For 2023
January 4, 2023

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) will present a series of sensory friendly family events at the theatre in 2023.
New Jersey Symphony Will Usher in the Lunar New Year With a Celebration This MonthNew Jersey Symphony Will Usher in the Lunar New Year With a Celebration This Month
January 4, 2023

The New Jersey Symphony presents Music Director Xian Zhang igniting the fifth annual Lunar New Year celebration she began five years ago. This festive family-friendly evening of cultural exchange will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.  
DESTIGMATIZED: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Choices To Stage Planned Parenthood Benefit Performance At Burlington County FootlightersDESTIGMATIZED: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Choices To Stage Planned Parenthood Benefit Performance At Burlington County Footlighters
January 3, 2023

With the devastating news regarding the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which accurately indicated the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Colleen Renee Lis decided to come forward to tell her abortion story on stage in front of a live audience and encouraged other women to tell their own stories regarding women's reproductive rights.
DESTIGMATIZED: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Choices To Stage Planned Parenthood Benefit Performance At Playhouse 22DESTIGMATIZED: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Choices To Stage Planned Parenthood Benefit Performance At Playhouse 22
January 3, 2023

With the devastating news regarding the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which accurately indicated the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Colleen Renee Lis decided to come forward to tell her abortion story on stage in front of a live audience and encouraged other women to tell their own stories regarding women's reproductive rights.
share