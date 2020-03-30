Centenary Stage Company to Kick Off Summer with FOREVER PLAID

Centenary Stage Company's will kick off its 2020 Summer Musical Theatre Series with Forever Plaid. The production runs July 9 through July 19 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Once upon a time, four guys - Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie - discovered they shared a love for music and banded together to become as great as their former idols. Rehearsing in the basement of a plumbing supply company, the quartet dubbed themselves "Forever Plaid". On the way to their first big gig, the "Plaids" were broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at this moment, when their careers and lives ended, the story of Forever Plaid begins....

Forever Plaid, one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent memory, is a deliciously fun revue, chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies. Forever Plaid was originally written, directed and choreographed by Stuart Ross, with musical continuity supervision and arrangements by James Raitt. It is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Centenary Stage Company's production of Forever Plaid runs July 9 through July 19 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Specific performance dates and times include: Thursdays, July 9 and 16 at 7:30 PM; Fridays, July 10 and 17 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, July 11 and July 18 at 8:00 PM; and Sundays, July 12 and 19 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets range from $25.50 to $30.00 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors and children under 12. Service charges may apply. Centenary Stage Company offers a variety of special ticket offers and discounts in conjunction with the production of Forever Plaid. Thursday evening performances offer patrons a buy one/get one rush ticket special. The BOGO offer is only valid for in-person sales at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM on the night of the performance. The BOGO offer is not available for advance ticket sales on-line or over the phone. Finally, Centenary Stage Company offers a special $10.00 Student Rush Ticket available to students from any school for any Friday evening performance with a valid student ID. $10.00 Student Rush Tickets are only available in person at the CSC box office on the day of the event and not available for advance ticket sales, on-line or by phone.

Centenary Stage Company's production of Forever Plaid is sponsored in part by The House of the Good Shepherd and Heath Village Retirement Community.

For more information or to purchase tickets, patrons can visit centenarystageco.org. To directly correspond with our box office staff, patrons may email boxoffice@centenarystageco.org, or chat with us through Facebook - Centenary Stage Company - and through our website at centenarystageco.org. Patrons are welcome to call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. Messages are checked daily and will be responded to in a timely manner. Our virtual box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM. If mail correspondence is desired, Centenary Stage Company can be reached at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Please note our physical box office is currently closed.

The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company has been made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, Zonta Morristown Chapter and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





