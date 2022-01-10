Centenary Stage Company to Hold Auditions for METEOR SHOWER

Centenary Stage Company will be having auditions for the upcoming production of Steve Martin's Meteor Shower.

Auditions will be held by appointment only on Thursday, January 20 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. To schedule an appointment, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The auditions will be held in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.

If you are unable to attend, send resumes, headshots, and reels to boxoffice@centenarystageco.org Att: Casting no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18. Performers may prepare a monologue appropriate to the material or read from sides. Sides can be found online at centenarystageco.org and will also be provided the day of auditions. Performances will run February 18 through March 6. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Meteor Shower by Steve Martin. Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs.

Seeking:

Corky: 25-50, wife of Norm. Quirky, funny in her anxiety. People pleaser.

Norm: 25-50, husband of Corky. An average working husband. Friends call him "Normal Norm". Smart, supportive, honest.

Laura: 25-50, wife of Gerald. Manipulative with an enjoyment for causing trouble with and for Gerald. Flirts outrageously.

Gerald: 25-50, husband of Laura. "Bad Boy" type. Enjoys causing trouble with Laura. An expert on everything.

The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.