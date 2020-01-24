Centenary Stage Company NEXTstage Repertory Will Present Jose Rivera's MARISOL

Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's all student NEXTstage Repertory presents Jose Rivera's Marisol. The production will take place in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Performances will run Thursday, February 6th through Monday, February 10th.

Winner of the 1993 Obie Award, Marisol written by Jose Rivera is an apocalyptic urban fantasy which urges society to "wake up" and somehow find a way to recover the long-lost, much-needed compassion for our fellow man, as this is the only way to save our world. The Village Voice has hailed Rivera's play as "... angry, fearsome, fantastic, and poetically frenzied, without surrendering either its sanity or its mordant sense of humor..." and BackStage Magazine has said, "... Rivera's dialogue is poetically powerful..."

Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Arts Stephen Davis the cast and creative team of Marisol is comprised entirely of Centenary University students. Davis also serves as the Program Director for Centenary Stage Company's Shakesperience: NJ and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. Davis holds a BFA in acting from The Theatre School at DePaul University, as well as an MFA in directing from USC, where he received the Two Thumbs Up Teaching Award for making a difference in the lives of students with learning disabilities. While at Centenary, Davis has been honored with both the 2014 - 2015 Distinguished Teacher of the Year Award and the 2010 - 2011 United Methodist Exemplary Teaching Award. He teaches classes to all ages in Shakespeare, stage combat, theatrical makeup, acting, directing, playwriting, video production and movement for the theatre.

Centenary University's NEXTstage Repertory is the all student performance division highlighting the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's Theatre Department. Under the guidance and direction of Centenary University faculty and Centenary Stage Company staff, all NEXTstage Repertory productions immerse Centenary University students in every aspect of production. From performance to design, NEXTstage Repertory productions serve as a green house for cultivating the next generation of theatre artists by providing students with the opportunity for practical application while adhering to the professional standard of the Centenary Stage Company.

Performances for Marisol by Jose Rivera will be held in The Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Performances run February 6 through 10. Specific dates and times are; Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 PM; Friday, February 7 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 PM and Monday, February 10 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for students and children under 12 and $5.00 for Centenary University students.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to every performance. The box office is in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, Zonta Morristown Chapter and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





