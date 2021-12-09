Celebrate MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CHRISTMAS At Ocean Casino

It's a big gay weekend in Atlantic City on Saturday the 18th at 8PM in Ovation Hall at the Ocean Resort and Casino when "My Big Gay Italian Christmas" marks as the Casino's first theatrical production since it's opening in 2018. The show made its original debut in December of 2017 at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City and after rave reviews at its sold out opening performances, the show was brought back to that location in July and December of 2018.

The cast will join three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer and star, Anthony Wilkinson for a special Ocean Pride Happy Hour at Ocean Casino's Blush Bar & Lounge on December 17, 2021 at 9pm. In support of this event, Ocean Casino Resort will make a monetary donation to The Trevor Project (Wilkinson's Charity) - the world's largest LGBTQ suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ teens. "The Anthony" Aperol Spritz cocktail with Rainbow Candy garnish and special drag appearances by Asbury Park's Jolina Jasmine and Lola Celings are some of the few highlights.

The follow up to the Big Gay Italian Trilogy, (My Big Gay Italian Wedding, My Big Gay Italian Funeral, My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis) Wilkinson has created a Christmas show designed specifically to play for the holiday season. The Big Gay Italian Christmas is a lasagna made up of a bisexual love triangle, political conversations gone spoiled, a variety of over the top characters and the snow storm of the century.

Fan favorite characters Anthony Pinnunziato (Wilkinson), Angela Pinnunziato (Mariann Felice) and Aunt Toniann (Debra Toscano) are present for the holiday gathering, as is Anthony's crazy sister Maria (Marissa Paolella). There will be some new characters like Cousin Josephine (Alexa Harris), Victorio Buccatini (Davide Ferrari) and Olivia Buccatini (Kim Pirrella). Ocean Casino's Vice President's of Player Development Steven Ebner (Officer Christopher O'Connor) and Stacy Parker (Doctor Gloria Santangelo) will be making their stage debuts while Marta Lefsky (Sister Fonzina) and Geri Hubner (Sister Fabiana) will be making their return. The show will be directed by "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" original director Sonia Blangiardo who is currently a Director at "Days of our Lives," and General Managed by Robert Levinstein (22Q Entertainment).

The Ocean Resort and Casino is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com