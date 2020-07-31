Celebrate 60 of MILES SKETCHES OF SPAIN On Facebook Live  This Thursday

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the extraordinary Miles Davis/Gil Evans collaboration, "Sketches of Spain," Jazz Standard and NJPAC present the premiere of the GRAMMY-nominated Gil Evans Project's video recording of the album's most revered and beautiful work: Gil Evans' arrangement of Joaquin Rodrigo's the Adagio from "Concierto de Aranjuez."

This recording project also serves as a direct fundraiser (through GoFundMe) for the musicians of the Gil Evans Project, to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic on these extraordinary artists. All funds raised by this performance will be shared evenly between the featured musicians.

"I wanted to create something that showcased the incredible talent and artistry of these world-class musicians, give us a chance to celebrate Gil's incredible music from 'Sketches of Spain,' and provide a way to subsidize the musicians' lost income and help ease the financial burden they face from the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic," said director and Gil Evans Project founder, Ryan Truesdell.

This premiere performance will include a live, interactive discussion with Truesdell and featured trumpet soloist, Riley Mulherkar, as well as long-time Gil Evans Project musicians Lewis Nash (drums) and Jay Anderson (bass).

This program is curated by Seth Abramson, Rabbit Moon Productions, Inc.



Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. via https://www.facebook.com/JazzStandard/.

