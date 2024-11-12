Cast Set For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its January musical, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown. The show will have six performances only at Algonquin Arts Theatre, January 18 through January 26.

Rediscover the magic of childhood with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Sally and the rest of the gang. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown brings to life the timeless stories that have captured the hearts of audiences for generations. Charlie Brown's trials and triumphs, Lucy's unreliable wisdom, Sally's stubborn approach and Snoopy's imaginative adventures are sure to leave you with a smile on your face in this laugh-out-loud musical.

Meet the Cast

RYAN DOMALEWSKI (CHARLIE BROWN) is thrilled to have his debut at AAT. Ryan is a non-union actor based out of NJ. Favorite credits include: SpongeBob (Plankton), Cinderella (Jean Michel) at Crossroads Rep., Oliver! (Bill Sikes) at Franklin Theatre Works, Scarlet Pimpernel (Ozzy) at Mirza Stage and The Fantasticks (Hucklebee) at Phoenix Theatre. Ryan has a BFA in Musical Theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University.



SPENCER WATTENBERG (SNOOPY) Algonquin debut! Spencer is excited to be joining this wonderful cast and creative team. Previous theatre credits include: Seussical (Cat in the Hat), Footloose(Willard) at Premier Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors (Orin) at Guadagno Theater, The Addams Family(Ancestor) at Plays in the Park, among others. Spencer has a BA in Radio, Television and Film from Rowan University.



LIZZIE WITEK (LUCY) is thrilled to be playing herself on stage. Favorite credits include: Alice By Heart (Tabatha/Cheshire Cat) at Spotlight Theatre, Freaky Friday (Mrs. Meyers) at Axelrod, Fiddler on the Roof (Fruma-Sarah) at Pegasus and New Voices at the Paper Mill Playhouse. Lizzie was also featured in Paramount Pictures Mean Girls: The Musical. BA Theatre, Muhlenberg College.



ARRON LITTLE (SCHROEDER) is excited to return to the Algonquin stage for the second time. Some previous credits include: Something Rotten! (Nigel Bottom), Beauty and the Beast (Ensemble) at Livingston Theatre, 9 to 5 (Ensemble) at Piscataway High School and Spring Awakening (Ernst) at the Algonquin this past August.



OLIVIA CONTI (Sally Brown) is beyond thrilled to be playing a dream role in Algonquin's production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown! Past credits include: Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Chicago (Velma Kelly), Finding Nemo (Dory), The Addams Family (Wednesday), and many others. Olivia is currently a freshman at Rider University earning her BFA in Musical Theatre.



GIAN-SOREN MORICI (LINUS) Credits include: Into the Woods (Cinderella’s Prince / Wolf) at Middletown Arts Center, Seussical (Mayor) at Phoenix, R&H’s Cinderella (Lionel), Little Shop of Horrors (Mushnik) Sweeney Todd (Pirelli) Hand to God (Jason/Tyrone) Cabaret (Ernst Ludwig) at Rutgers and Beauty and the Beast (Lumière) at OCVTS.



The You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown creative team includes; Jarrod Scott, Director; Natalie Hayes-Scott, Choreographer; Mark Megill, Musical Director; Chip Heptig, Production Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joanne Penrose, Costume Design; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design and Julie Nagy, Producer.



Algonquin’s season sponsor is Diane Levitz in loving memory of Jerry Levitz. Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Boris Jelic, and “Broadway” Ray Soehngen.

