Cast Set For JOSEPH... at the Algonquin

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its October musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 11 through October 20. Tickets start at just $27 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Get ready for a musical extravaganza that will dazzle your senses and ignite your imagination. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a vibrant and joyous spectacle that brings the tale of Joseph and his brothers on their rollicking adventure, filled with laughter, love, and unexpected twists. Bring the entire family to witness this magnificent array of colors, music and pure theatrical magic! Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

Cast Biographies

Matthew Johnson (JOSEPH) is thrilled to dive into his sixth show at the Algonquin theatre! He’s previously been seen notably in Tommy (Tommy), Avenue Q (Princeton) and Fiddler on the Roof (Perchik).



MARIA HEITMANN (NARRATOR) is thrilled for her Algonquin premiere with Joseph! A Theatre Artist in NYC|DC|NJ, Maria is a Director at Nu Sass Productions in DC. Credits include: Oklahoma! (Laurey Williams), Importance… Earnest (Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew), Taming of the Shrew (Katherina), Our Town (Emily Webb), and DC’s 2021 Monologue Madness Champion.



DANNY MARKS (PHARAOH/LEVI) is proud to be part of Algonquin Arts Theatre’s Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! You may know him from previous Algonquin productions such as, Hello Dolly (Ensemble), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Choir), ELF! The Musical(Ensemble) and Grease! (Ensemble).



JON BIONDO (JACOB) is making his theatrical debut in Joseph, fulfilling a lifelong dream to be in a stage production of his favorite musical. Jon is so grateful to Algonquin for his big break.



JOSEPH BRYANT (SIMEON) is grateful to return to AAT where he was seen in Spring Awakening (Otto). Credits include: Addams Family (Gomez), Something Rotten (Bottom), Guys & Dolls (Benny), YAGMCB (Charlie Brown), Grease (Sonny & Eugene), Fiddler On The Roof(Mendel), Joseph…Dreamcoat (Pharaoh/Naphali) and Biloxi Blues (Donald Carney).



JAVIER COSS (JUDAH) is excited to portray Judah in this production. He has performed in such shows as West Side Story (Shark), In The Heights (Ens, Sonny & Piraguero u/s) and Pippin(Lewis).



EDWARD ITTE (REUBEN) is thrilled to be joining the cast of Joseph this fall at AAT. Most recent Algonquin credits include: Cats (Mungojerrie/Macavity) Grease (Sonny) and Elf the Musical(Buddy).



JOHN ALBRECT (POTIPHER) has been seen on the AAT stage since 2015, most recently in Hello Dolly. Other productions include: Christmas Story, Amadeus, Annie, Mamma Mia, Christmas Carol, Beauty/Beast, and Guys & Dolls to name a few. John has also been a rehearsal stage manager for several productions.



IMMANUEL ARCHILLA (ASHER) is thrilled to perform in Algonquin’s production of Joseph in the role of the Brother Asher. Some of his past productions include; Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), The Last 5 Years (Jamie), Little Women (Laurie), Xanadu (Sonny), and more.



MAX DEVIVO (BENJAMIN) is excited to be in his fifth production with the Algonquin! Recent credits include: All Shook Up (Ensemble), The SpongeBob Musical (Perch Perkins), Addams Family (Gomez Addams), and The Sound of Music (Friedrich von Trapp). Max is a freshman acting major at Grunin Performing Arts Academy. He is also a Life Scout with BSA Troop 36.



JOSH FERRO (NAPHTALI) is ecstatic to be making his Algonquin debut as Naphthali! Some of his previous credits include: The Lightning Thief (Luke Castellan), Grease (Eugene), and Almost Maine (Pete/Man).



CHARLIE HUGHES (GAD/BUTLER) is very excited to be a part of this production of Joseph! He has been acting since the seventh grade. You may have seen him in productions at the Algonquin including Hello Dolly! (Ambrose) and Elf: The Musical (Matthews/Ensemble) and Fiddler on the Roof (Bottle Dancer/Ensemble).



MOLLY IDZAHL (ISSACHAR) is so delighted to be in their first Algonquin show! They have previously performed with BMHS Mustang Players in Mean Girls Jr. (Janis), Newsies (Ensemble), and Matilda (Ensemble).



JAKUB KRISO (DAN/BAKER) is a Senior at Brick Memorial High School and is beyond excited to be returning to the Algonquin Arts Theater. Recent credits include: Cats (Alonzo), Matilda(Trunchbull), and Mean Girls (Mr. Duvall).



STANLEY SKALECKI (ZEBULUN) is ecstatic to be Brother Zebulun in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! He was recently in Algonquin's production of Tommy (Ensemble), and is thrilled to make his return for such an awesome show!



MARISSA DEVEAU (WIFE) is thrilled to be back at AAT! Onstage: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins), West Side Story (Anybodys), Children of Eden (Yonah), Titanic (Kate Mullins), concerts with The Philadelphia Orchestra and NY Philharmonic. Music Direction: Tuck Everlasting, Mary Poppins, Elf, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Marissa also works with the AAT Performing Arts Academy and AYE as a teaching artist.



JEN EAGAN (WIFE) is thrilled to be making her debut at AAT. Favorite credits include: The SpongeBob Musical (Karen), Willy Wonka (Mrs. Teavee) and Into the Woods (Bakers Wife).



SILVIA FRAGALE (WIFE) is excited to perform in her first production with AAT. Silvia has been performing since she was young. She studied at Fordham U. Most recent credits include: Seussical (Bird Girl#1), Jesus Christ Superstar (Soul Girl/Ensemble) and Beauty and the Beast (Asst. Director).



MADISON GREENFIELD (WIFE/APACHE DANCER) is overjoyed to return to the Algonquin Stage, having recently played Jellylorum in AAT’s production of Cats. Some past productions include Newsies (Elmer), Mean Girls Jr. (Regina George), and Matilda (Hortensia).



AVERY NEWMAN (WIFE) is a junior in high school who is thrilled to be a part of her first Algonquin production. Previous productions include: Legally Blonde (Pilar) Chicago (Six/Annie) Shrek the Musical Jr. (Dragon)



ADELINE O’MARA (WIFE/POTIPHAR’S WIFE) is currently a theatre major at RBRHS and is excited to be back performing on the Algonquin Stage! Favorite credits include: Cats (Quaxo), Spongebob The Musical (Squidward) and YAGMCB (Snoopy).



SHEA PRESTON (WIFE) is thrilled to perform in her third AAT production! Previously, she was seen in Between the Lines (Grace), Shrek Jr. (Fiona), Beauty and the Beast (Mrs. Potts), and many more!



BRIELLE ROCHE (WIFE) is thrilled to be in Joseph for the second time! This is Brielle’s first time in a show at AAT and she is an intern as well as in the cast! She is learning from those working on this Production Team and has loved every moment.



The Children’s Chorus consists of PATRICK ABEL, PEYTON AFANADOR, BRUCE BOYLE, ABIGAIL DALEY, SADIE FICARRA, ISABELLA HERNANDEZ, BRYNN MCKEE, EMMA RAUSCHENBACH, JOSEPH SERZAN, JACK SPENCER and JAX TERRY.



The Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat creative team includes; Anthony Greco, Director; Jessica O’Brien, Choreographer; Stephen Strouse, Musical Director; Marissa DeVeau, AYE Teaching Artist; Chip Heptig, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Jade Rogers, Assistant Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer; Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joanne Penrose, Costume Coordinator; Joseph Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design; Brielle Rouche, AYE & Costume Apprentice; and Julie Nagy, Producer.



*Indicates Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE)

