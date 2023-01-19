Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For Vanguard Theater's Production of PASSING STRANGE

Performances run February 15-26.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Vanguard Theater has announced their upcoming production of Passing Strange, a daring musical that takes its audience on a journey across boundaries of place, identity and theatrical convention. The cast has been announced who will tell the story of the protagonists, a young African American, artistic journey of self-discovery.

Leading the cast are Broadway veterans Dwayne Clark (SPIDERMAN/TURN OFF THE DARK, PARADISE SQUARE, THE COLOR PURPLE, IN THE HEIGHTS, and the upcoming SHUCKED)(South Orange, NJ) as Narrator, and Brandi Chavonne Massey (WICKED, JEKYLL & HYDE, CAROLINE OR CHANGE, THE LION KING)(Montclair, NJ) as Mother. Rounding off the cast are Jason Tyler Smith (Rent National Tour) as Youth, Lawrence Dandridge (Ain't Too Proud Broadway First National Tour)(Newark, NJ), as Mr. Franklin/Joop/Mr. Venus, Amanda Rose Gross as Sherry/Renata/Desi, A'ja Desormeau as Edwina/Marianna/Sudabey, and J'royce Jata (Dirty Dancing, Fame, Memphis (Natl Tours), And Just Like That, Gossip Girl, Random Acts of Flyness (HBO), as Terry/Christophe/Hugo. Clark, Massey, and Dandridge appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

Passing Strange is the second show of Vanguard Theater's Mainstage Season, with book and lyrics by Stew, music by Heidi Rodewald and Stew, direction by Janeece Freeman Clark (Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022), musical direction by Susie Jolink, and choreography by Jasón Wells. The production runs February 16th - 26th . Audiences should be prepared to take a wild, bohemian journey from 1970s middle-class California to Amsterdam and Berlin, in search of "the REAL," as Passing Strange shines a light on the struggle of humans to know who we are and why we exist as we do.

Performed live in a limited two week run in Montclair, NJ, select performances will include talkbacks with the cast, creative team, and special guests. Tickets are $20 - $50, and are available at bit.ly/ticketsVTC or by emailing the Vanguard Theater box office at boxoffice@dreamvtc.org. This hit rock musical, loaded with soulful lyrics and passion, debuted to critical acclaim on Broadway in 2008, winning both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards, and went on to be a critically acclaimed motion picture filmed by Spike Lee in 2009. The New York Times said about its Broadway debut, "Call it a rock concert with a story to tell ... Or call it a sprawling work of performance art ... I'll just call it wonderful."

SHOW INFORMATION

Preview: Wed., 2/15 @ 8PM (by invitation)

Opening: Thurs., 2/16 @ 8PM

Fri., 2/17 @ 8PM

Sat., 2/18 @ 3PM & 8PM

Sun., 2/19 @ 2PM & 7PM

Thurs., 2/23 @ 8PM

Fri., 2/24 @ 8PM

Sat., 2/25 @ 3PM & 8PM

Sun., 2/26 @ 2PM & 7PM

Tickets: $20 - $50 including fees
Purchase: bit.ly/ticketsVTC
Individual tickets, memberships, and subscriptions are available.

Due to the content, parental discretion is advised.




American Theater Group Brings Jason Robert Browns PARADE To West Orange Photo
American Theater Group Brings Jason Robert Brown's PARADE To West Orange
The American Theater Group (ATG), a professional regional theater company celebrating its 11th season, has announced it will present Parade, the Tony Award-winning musical at the Maurice Levin Theater at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange, NJ from March 9-11th.  As previously announced, the show will begin its run March 2-5th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge. 
Nikkole Salters TORN ASUNDER Opens At Luna Stage, February 2 Photo
Nikkole Salter's TORN ASUNDER Opens At Luna Stage, February 2
Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter's Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama.
SASHA VELOUR: THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW Comes To NJPAC This April Photo
SASHA VELOUR: THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW Comes To NJPAC This April
All hail the queen! Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show makes it way to Newark on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8PM in the intimate Victoria Theater.
Gary Gulman Brings His BORN ON 3RD BASE Tour To NJPAC For Two Performances Photo
Gary Gulman Brings His BORN ON 3RD BASE Tour To NJPAC For Two Performances
Gary Gulman, one of the greatest stand-up comedians today, returns to NJPAC on Friday, May 5, 2023, for two hilarious performances at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 20, at 10 AM.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For Vanguard Theater's Production of PASSING STRANGECast Announced For Vanguard Theater's Production of PASSING STRANGE
January 19, 2023

Vanguard Theater has announced their upcoming production of Passing Strange, a daring musical that takes its audience on a journey across boundaries of place, identity and theatrical convention.
American Theater Group Brings Jason Robert Brown's PARADE To West OrangeAmerican Theater Group Brings Jason Robert Brown's PARADE To West Orange
January 18, 2023

The American Theater Group (ATG), a professional regional theater company celebrating its 11th season, has announced it will present Parade, the Tony Award-winning musical at the Maurice Levin Theater at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange, NJ from March 9-11th.  As previously announced, the show will begin its run March 2-5th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge. 
Nikkole Salter's TORN ASUNDER Opens At Luna Stage, February 2Nikkole Salter's TORN ASUNDER Opens At Luna Stage, February 2
January 18, 2023

Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter's Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama.
SASHA VELOUR: THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW Comes To NJPAC This AprilSASHA VELOUR: THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW Comes To NJPAC This April
January 18, 2023

All hail the queen! Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show makes it way to Newark on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8PM in the intimate Victoria Theater.
Gary Gulman Brings His BORN ON 3RD BASE Tour To NJPAC For Two PerformancesGary Gulman Brings His BORN ON 3RD BASE Tour To NJPAC For Two Performances
January 18, 2023

Gary Gulman, one of the greatest stand-up comedians today, returns to NJPAC on Friday, May 5, 2023, for two hilarious performances at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 20, at 10 AM.
share