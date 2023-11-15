Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Brings NAVIDAD to East Coast Venues This Holiday Season

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, a Queens-based organization celebrating its 20th year, will be presented by noted venues including Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank, NJ) and Wilson Center (Wilmington, NC) with performances of Click Here. The captivating work showcases the rich cultural traditions and vibrant dance forms that celebrate the holiday season in Mexico and the USA. A special educational presentation will also tour to multiple venues for school and family audiences interested in learning more about Mexican culture.

Mark your calendars for two unforgettable opportunities to see the full story and production at the following:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH AT 7PM

BASIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

99 Monmouth St

Red Bank, NJ 07701

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6TH AT 7:30PM

WILSON CENTER

703 N 3rd St

Wilmington, NC 28401

Navidad offers a magical holiday experience featuring captivating dances, contagious live music, and spectacular costuming that showcase the beauty and diversity of Mexican and US holiday traditions. Be transported on a journey with our heroine Clarita, as she witnesses the apparent differences in her Mexican and US cultures. While she struggles to bring them together, she experiences the rich textures of her traditions including a Posada, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Villancicos, and Mariachi music. In a dream world, Clarita sees them blend together.

These engagements are supported by funds from Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation which selected Calpulli Mexican Dance Company for its 2023 Mid Atlantic Tours roster. This program brings exemplary performing arts ensembles to communities across the mid-Atlantic region.

Educational Performances: In addition to these main stage performances, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company is proud to offer three opportunities to see an educational program with excerpts from Navidad: A Mexican American Christmas titled An Educational Journey to Navidad at the following locations:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8TH AT 6:30PM

CAST

53930 Main Rd

Southold, NY 11971

WEDNESDAY, DEC 13TH AT 10:15AM

Queens Theatre

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

14 United Nations Ave. South, Corona NY 11368

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16 AT 2PM

POPPENHUSEN INSTITUTE

114-4 14th Rd

College Point, NY 11356

Immerse yourself in the joyous rhythms and colorful costumes that make Calpulli's performances a true delight for all ages. For ticket information and further details about Navidad visit our website at Click Here.