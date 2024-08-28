COMEDY AT THE SHORE Series to Return to New Jersey Repertory Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Repertory Company has unveiled the official launch of "Comedy at the Shore," a new live stand-up comedy series hosted by the vibrant and hilarious Aaron Kominos-Smith. This exciting monthly event will take place at NJ Rep’s newly remodeled West End Arts Center, located at 132 West End Avenue in Long Branch.

Following a series of sold-out performances that left audiences clamoring for more, NJ Rep’s Managing Director, Dee Dee Irwinshares her enthusiasm: “We initially brought Aaron and his talented comedian friends in for a special one-night-only event. The response was so overwhelmingly positive that we decided to bring them back, and then again. Now, we are beyond excited to announce a regular engagement of 'Comedy at the Shore'!”

Hosted and curated by Kominos-Smith, this series will feature top-notch comedians from New York and the tri-state area, promising an evening of laughter and entertainment. Past performers have included comedy stars such as Liz Glazer, Kevin McCaffrey, Wail Collins, Luke Thayer, Erin Maguire, and Joh Fisch.

The inaugural dates for "Comedy at the Shore" are set for:

September 16: Featuring Teresa Degaetano, known for her appearances on "Impractical Jokers," "The Wendy Williams Show," "Good Morning America," and "Dr. Oz." Teresa’s down-to-earth charm and relatable humor make her a crowd favorite.

October 21: Dave Goldstein, whose memorable roles on "Late Night with Conan O’Brien" and his comedy special "Isn’t It Obvious" have garnered acclaim. Dave’s sharp wit and dynamic performance style are sure to entertain.

November 18: Jason Salmon, a Texas native whose unique blend of colloquial humor and absurd observation has captivated audiences. With appearances on "Orange is the New Black," "30 Rock," and numerous commercials, Jason brings a fresh and engaging perspective to the stage.

Aaron Kominos-Smith, known for his work on Comedy Central’s "Inside Amy Schumer," MTV, and American Movie Classics, is renowned for his energetic and witty performances. His journey from architect to comedian highlights his passion for crafting joy and laughter in a way that resonates deeply with audiences.

Tickets are $25 (for NJ Rep members and $35 for non-members). For ticket information and to stay updated on additional dates and comedians, please visit the NJ Rep website.

Join us at the West End Arts Center for an unforgettable series that promises to deliver laughter and joy to Long Branch and beyond.

