CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to the Growing Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey will kick-off their 43rd Main Stage Season with Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl with songs from the motion picture by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY has a book by David Greig with music by Marc Shaiman and Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. This production runs October 11th through the 27th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 7:30PM. It is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O’Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY introduces us to the world-famous Willy Wonka, who is opening the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features Brogan Donnelly (TGS Debut) of Randolph, NJ as Charlie; Davis Cameron Lemley (Ella Enchanted) of Cedar Grove, NJ as Willy Wonka; Lisa Andreacchi (Maddie & Eleanor) of Mendham, NJ as Mrs. Bucket; David O’Neill (Ella Enchanted) of Mount Olive, NJ as Grandpa Joe; Sydney Matthews (Arthur & Friends) of Denville, NJ as Grandma Josephine/Others; Mark Squindo (TGS Debut) of Califon, NJ as Mr. Salt/Others; Danielle MacMath (TGS Debut) of Bridgewater, NJ as Mrs. Teavee/Others; Donald Danford (Arthur & Friends) of Rockaway, NJ as Mr. Beauregarde/Others; Brooke Olivia Ginsberg (TGS Debut) of Caldwell, NJ as Violet; Ryder Jabush (Land of Forgotten Toys) of Hackettstown, NJ as Augustus; Bryella V. Challandes (The Nutcracker) of Long Valley, NJ as Veruca and Kailey Valdez (TGS Debut) of Roxbury, NJ as Mike Teavee. Rounding out the company are young performers playing Oompa-Loompas and representing Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

Please visit our website at www.growingstage.com or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets and season subscriptions. Group Rates are available for all our productions.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Comments