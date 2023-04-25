Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Legend Mandy Patinkin Comes to bergenPAC in May

The concert is on Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m.

Apr. 25, 2023  
bergenPAC will present Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive on Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. in its recently renovated theater. Tickets range from $65 to $165.

"Being Alive" is a marriage of Patinkin's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings. From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Patinkin takes the audience on a dazzling musical journey they'll never forget.

Patinkin will be accompanied by Adam Ben-David, an arranger, music director, conductor, and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years.

The Homeland and The Princess Bridge star made his Broadway debut in 1980 and won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita. He began his concert career in 1989 at Joseph Papp's Public Theater in New York City. Since then, he has toured his various solo concerts across North America, in London's West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

His other film and TV credits include Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Yentl, Ragtime, "The Good Fight," and "Chicago Hope."

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030




