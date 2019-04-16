Black Violin, THE ILLUSIONISTS, And The Battle Of The Big Bands Highlight MPAC Programming May 16-18

The following events go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 am



Daughtry with Special Guest Augustana

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 7:30 pm

As the frontman for the band bearing his name, Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock & roll torchbearers of the 21st Century. Enjoy a night of hits such as It's Not Over, Waiting for Superman, Feels Like Tonight and Over You.

$109|$89|$79|$69|$49



The Kingston Trio with The Brothers Four and The Limeliters

Sunday, September 22 at 7 pm

Three groups at the center of the 1960s Folk Revival continue to delight fans with their smooth musical sounds: The Kingston Trio ( Where Have All the Flowers Gone, Tom Dooley ), The Brothers Four ( Try to Remember ) and The Limeliters ( Take My True Love by the Hand ).

$79|$69|$59|$49|$39



Black Violin Impossible Tour

Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 pm



Black Violin brings their 2019 http://blackviolin.net/shows/ to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.



Black Violin is currently writing and recording their next studio album expected to be released late summer 2019. The band recently released their track Dreamer and shortly after released an https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jol1da3hjxg. Black Violin's last record, Stereotypes, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. NPR praised the album and band, saying their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.



Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste, and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges, Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music; establishing a distinguished, genre-bending sound that has often been described as classical boom.



Creative collaborations include Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys. In 2016, Black Violin composed music for FOX's hit TV series Pitch and the group has made appearances on HBO's Ballers, The Tonight Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen Show and the 2016 Heisman Trophy Presentation on ESPN.



Black Violin are advocates for educational outreach and were announced as Turnaround Artists for Mary B. Bethune Elementary School in their hometown of Broward County, FL. Turnaround Arts, a national education program of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, infuses arts into struggling schools to support overall reform efforts. Founded by President Obama's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities in 2012, the program partners schools with music instrument grants, arts supplies, professional development, musicals, and pairs each school with an artist to provide mentorship, inspiration, and support for the school's journey in the program. Turnaround Artists include Elton John, Edward Norton, and Yo-Yo Ma, among other highly acclaimed members of the arts community. Additionally, Black Violin continues to perform for more than 100,000 students annually throughout North America and Europe.



Black Violin's Impossible Tour will spread the message that anything is possible and there are no limits to what one can achieve, regardless of circumstance. The focus is positivity and encouragement. As Wil Baptiste puts it, When you come to a Black Violin concert, there are so many people in the audience experiencing something together. To me, that's what our show does, it brings people together. Not only that, you're being inspired, you're being uplifted, you're able to see something you probably have never seen before."





Website: http://blackviolin.net

Battle of the Big Bands

Friday, May 17 at 8 pm



Imagine the electricity that fills the room as two of the greatest Big Band legends come face to face in a grudge match competition to battle it out for the trophy of The Greatest Ever. The audience is the ultimate winner as The Glenn Miller Orchestra and The Cab Calloway Orchestra take the stage together in this historic and intriguing Battle of the Big Bands, Friday, May 17 at 8 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $29-$69.



The hits Moonlight Serenade, Kalamazoo, In the Mood, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000, and Chattanooga Choo Choo go head to head against St. James Infirmary, Jumpin' Jive, Geechy Joe and of course Minnie The Moocher. Imagine the excitement and that is just the beginning. The leaders, Nick Hilscher of the Glenn Miller Orchestra and Christopher Calloway Brooks of the Cab Calloway Orchestra banter back and forth in this playful back and forth rivalry. Who could choose which ones they love the most? What an experience! Who will win? You will have to come to the show to find out, but let's just say this is the kind of friendly rivalry that is a must see for anyone who loves the big band sound!



Through dance, music, language, dress, attitude, and many other cultural developments, the Swing Era is recognized as the period in which America first discovered its own unique multicultural voice on a global scale. Cab Calloway became the cultural epitome of the American Swing Era. It is difficult to think of any other single figure who as visibly and effectively fostered, embraced and extolled as many aspects of this new and utterly American Swing culture as Cab Calloway. From a decade long residency at the Cotton Club and beyond, Calloway Orchestras have performed in ballrooms, theatres, concert halls, outdoor arenas, and clubs; breaking box office records globally, always dazzling the crowd, bringing the house down, and carrying the good news of the best that humanity has to offer.



The Calloway Orchestra became famous for its hot, unpretentious sound that featured confident soloists, simple, effective and highly rhythmic lyrics, precision sectionwork, a driving Kansas City style Rhythm section, low ranging saxophone writing, big powerful wails, uninhibited attitude, broad emotional range, and blues grounded inflection, and the charismatic singing and band leading of Cab Calloway. It is multifaceted, open, fun loving, and has elements of Swing, Dixieland, Blues, European Classical, Boogie Woogie, early Be-Bop, early Rock, early R&B, and a host of other musical styles. It always has a dramatic flair, and an enduring universal appeal to all sorts of audiences.



The first Glenn Miller Orchestra did not make it at all. It was a total and absolute economic failure. But Glenn knew what he wanted, held to that dedication and relentlessly worked to succeed. He launched his second band the one that lives on today in March of 1938. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been a hit ever since.



The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930's and 40's. A matchless string of hit records, the constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theatres, hotels and dance pavilion, built and sustained the momentum of popularity.



Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. Just as it was in Glenn's day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra today is still the most sought after big band in the world.



THE ILLUSIONISTS LIVE FROM BROADWAY

Saturday, May 18 at 3 pm & 8 pm

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world's best-selling touring magic show, THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY (http://www.theillusionistslive.com), will play Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Saturday, May 18 at 3 pm and 8 pm. Tickets are $49-$89.



THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show's creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.



Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of six of the most incredible illusionists on earth.



Creative Producer Simon Painter said, We can't wait to bring this electrifying show to Morristown for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.



http://www.theillusionistslive.com/





