Feb. 03, 2023  
BergenPAC Has The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For Music Lovers

Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out.

It doesn't have to be your anniversary, but if so, Tony! Toni! Toné! will take the stage on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to sing their classic "Anniversary," plus hits like "Feels Good," and "It Never Rains (in Southern California)." They'll be joined by All-4-One, who will bring the heat with "I Swear" and "I Can Love You Like That."

Check out all these romantic acts coming up, and visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030 to get your seats.

Macy Gray

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$79

Tony! Toni! Toné! & All-4-One

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 - 8 PM

$59-$129

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$59

Marie Osmond

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 - 8 PM

$59-$129

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 - 8 PM

$49-$179

Sara Evans

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$79

KC & The Sunshine Band

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 8 PM

$59-$154

Patti LuPone

Thursday, March 23, 2023 - 8 PM

$49-$99

Brian McKnight

Thursday, March 30, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$99

Jon Secada

Friday, April 21, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$79

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.




