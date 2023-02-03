BergenPAC Has The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For Music Lovers
Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out.
It doesn't have to be your anniversary, but if so, Tony! Toni! Toné! will take the stage on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to sing their classic "Anniversary," plus hits like "Feels Good," and "It Never Rains (in Southern California)." They'll be joined by All-4-One, who will bring the heat with "I Swear" and "I Can Love You Like That."
Check out all these romantic acts coming up, and visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030 to get your seats.
Macy Gray
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 - 8 PM
$29-$79
Tony! Toni! Toné! & All-4-One
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 - 8 PM
$59-$129
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot
Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 - 8 PM
$29-$59
Marie Osmond
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 - 8 PM
$59-$129
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 - 8 PM
$49-$179
Sara Evans
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 - 8 PM
$29-$79
KC & The Sunshine Band
Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 8 PM
$59-$154
Patti LuPone
Thursday, March 23, 2023 - 8 PM
$49-$99
Brian McKnight
Thursday, March 30, 2023 - 8 PM
$39-$99
Jon Secada
Friday, April 21, 2023 - 8 PM
$39-$79
Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.