Bergen Theater Group Sews Masks For Health Workers

Bergen Record has shared the story of one Bergen theater group associated with Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, who is collaborating to make and distribute medical masks.

Read the full story HERE.

The Bergen Mask Task Force which is only a few weeks old, already has around 300 volunteers. It's one of many ad hoc organizations that have sprung up in the COVID crisis, to make the badly-needed face coverings and other PPE - Personal Protective Equipment - that nurses and hospitals are scrambling to get.

"We had the skills and the tools and the supplies and the teams already," says Clori Caminiti Osso of Harrington Park, one of the co-presidents of PAPA - Parents and Patrons of the Arts.

Check out more information at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bergenmasktaskforce/





