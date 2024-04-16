Bell Theater Opens at Bell Works in Holmdel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Central New Jersey has a brand new home for the arts! Bell Theater, housed at the iconic Bell Works complex in Holmdel, will open in May with an electrifying slate of performances that includes professional Broadway musicals and plays, concerts, comedy, jazz, and family entertainment.



The launching of Bell Theater marks a giant step in the collaboration between the Axelrod Performing Arts Center and Bell Works. Since 2021, the Axelrod has presented outdoor concerts at Bell Works and houses two major programs in the building: the Axelrod Performing Arts Academy and the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater. Ralph Zucker of Inspired by Somerset Development, LLC, is the man behind the reimagination and magic at Bell Works.



“The reincarnation of the historic Bell Labs into Bell Works is one of my proudest achievements,” shares Zucker. “As Bell Works continues to shine as one of New Jersey’s most unique destinations, we look forward to this most exciting stage: the opening of the new Bell Theater.”



According to Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco, “Thanks to the support of Ralph Zucker and Paola Zamudio (of NPZ design) as well as Sheldon Vogel and the NJ State Council on the Arts, we are thrilled to be opening Bell Theater in May with the debut of an exciting new musical followed by four amazing concerts for our grand opening.”



A new rock musical, East Carson Street, will run from May 3-12, starring Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages) and Teal Wicks (Wicked) with music by Pittsburgh rocker Joe Grushecky. Grushecky is a frequent collaborator of Bruce Springsteen, who co-wrote two of the show’s songs. He is a popular entertainer on the Asbury Park club circuit and a board member of the Light of Day Foundation. The show is directed by Daniel Kutner (Prince of Broadway) with musical direction by Jeff Levine.



A grand opening celebration begins Thursday, May 16 with “Let’s Go to Rio!” starring Brazilian singer Alexia Bomtempo and featuring jazz pianist Dr. Art Topilow and vocalist/saxophonist Danny Bacher.



On Friday, May 17, Broadway star LaChanze (The Color Purple, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Once on This Island) performs her new show of Broadway, pop, and standards along with her trio.



On Saturday, May 18, Michael Cavanaugh, the star of Broadway’s Billy Joel musical Movin’ Out, will perform the songs of Billy Joel and Elton John along with his quartet.



On Sunday, May 19, the Weeklings debut their BeatlesBash, complete with The Horn and Strings Orchestra.



Future events at Bell Theater include Million Dollar Quartet, directed by original Broadway cast member Hunter Foster in July; monthly standup comedy nights; a Broadway series featuring SiriusXM Host Seth Rudetsky and special guests; concert performances by Andrea McArdle, Lorna Luft, John Lloyd Young, and Christine Andreas, as well as jazz and rock groups, and family entertainment.



Thanks to the generous support of Monmouth County philanthropist Sheldon Vogel and a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts Historical Fund, Bell Theater is now a reality. Bell Works is the reimagination of the historic former Bell Laboratories building, where Nobel Prize winners spearheaded significant breakthroughs in radio astronomy, the transistor, lasers, and physics. Today, the two-million-square foot, glass-encased building is a one-of-a-kind destination for business and culture, complete with a blossoming ecosystem of technology, traditional offices, retail, dining, hospitality, and much more.



For more information, visit www.BellTheater.org or call the box office at 732-531-9106, ext. 14. Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733 on the ground level.