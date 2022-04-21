Beethoven and New Jersey Symphony Come to NJCU, April 23

The Caroline L. Guarini Department of Music, Dance and Theatre at New Jersey City University (NJCU), in collaboration with the New Jersey Symphony will present Symphony No. 9 in D minor by Ludwig van Beethoven, this Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be held at the Margaret Williams Theatre located inside NJCU's Hepburn Hall, 2039 Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, N.J.

This powerful music, featuring the "Ode to Joy", will be performed by an orchestra of students, alumni, faculty and members of the New Jersey Symphony. The choral finale will feature the NJCU Concert Chorale and the Oratorio Choir of West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, N.J.

The performance will be directed by Dr. Robert Prowse, Coordinator of Choral Studies at NJCU. The program will also feature excerpts from Randall Thompson's The Peaceable Kingdom, conducted by Deborah Holden-Holloway, Music Minister of West Side Presbyterian Church.

Dr. Prowse said "This has been two years in the making, involving the entire community and beyond, and the production presents an incredible message for our times."

Tickets are available for $20 general admission, $15 for seniors and $5 for students. All tickets for the performance must be purchased in advance at https://secure.touchnet.net/C21117_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=1489&SINGLESTORE=true

All attendees must adhere to the NJCU Theatre COVID-19 Protocols.

The NJCU Center for the Arts brings the University's cultural offerings together under one creative umbrella. With New York City just across the river, the NJCU Center for the Arts is a cultural hub of New Jersey, hosting guest artists and speakers in the performing, visual, film, and literary arts, alongside student presentations. The history of our ongoing arts program has been rooted in both sharing the resources of our faculty who are working artists in their respective disciplines with our community, as well as bringing in international, national, regional and local artists in a wide range of genres, to bring their world perspectives to our Center. We strive to present inspiring and thought-provoking arts experiences that foster dialogue across generations, support diversity and address our place in the world.

New Jersey City University is an institution of higher learning with an audacious goal: the development of our students, our city, our communities, our state, and the world beyond. We are a game-changing force for our students and their families. Whether our students are enrolled in one of our 50 undergraduate, 30 graduate or three doctoral programs at our three locations - our main campus in Jersey City, our School of Business located in the heart of the Jersey City Financial District, or our newest location at NJCU @ Fort Monmouth which expands bachelor's and master's degree offerings along the Jersey Shore, NJCU provides an affordable, diverse environment, and an exceptionally supportive faculty-all of which prepares them to be critical thinkers in a global landscape.

We're also changing the game for our city, our communities, and our state. As the educational anchor institution in Jersey City, we've established partnerships to ensure the area's growth directly benefits our students and community members. We seek to improve the lives of everyone in the Garden State, whether creating a home for the arts, bringing educational programs to K-12 students, offering bachelor's degrees in partnership with community colleges, or providing professional development opportunities for adults.

At NJCU, we're not just educating minds, we're nourishing souls and lifting communities. We're changing the game. For more information visit www.NJCU.edu.