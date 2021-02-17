Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Battery Dance Offers Free Workshop Series For Kids

Each class will be a 45-minute introduction to different genres of dance perfect for all ages.

Feb. 17, 2021  
Battery Dance hosts a free Kids Dance Workshop Series on Wednesdays, February 24, March 10, and March 24, 2021 at 4pm via Zoom. Each class will be a 45-minute introduction to different genres of dance perfect for all ages, helping to keep their bodies and minds engaged and spark a renewed interest in dancing. For more information and to register, visit www.batterydance.org/kidsdance.

Battling the winter blues? Wanting to get your bodies moving? Battery Dance is creating a series of three zoom dance classes for kids in NYC with our talented teaching artists. This will be a great opportunity for students from across the five boroughs to meet each other, to dance together, and find new avenues to express themselves. In our Hip-Hop, Improv, and Contemporary classes; students will get to experience our world class teaching artists and get to know a little bit of what it's like to be a professional dancer. Chase away the post-holiday drain with some fun and free movement!

For more information, visit https://give.classy.org/KidsDance.

