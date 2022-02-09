BWW Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Haddonfield Plays & Players is 'One Moment' You Won't Want to Miss

We are living an era of change. The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent quarantines have greatly impacted life, and art, as we knew it. As our lives adapted to new circumstances, so did theatre with some moving virtually and many suspending performances.

Haddonfield Plays & Players' production of Jason Robert Brown's "Songs for a New World" is the company's first mainstage show since February 2020. And is not only artistically and conceptionally compelling, but also serves as a theatrical beacon of hope for live theatre in the community.

Haddonfield Plays & Players' production is directed by Justin Walsh with Music Direction by Anthony Sinigaglio and features performances by Jill Bradshaw, Addison Clark, Kat Corvino, Roxy Fae, Mark Gollihur, Antoine Martinez-Jones, and Ryan PJ Mulholland.

Though originally written in 1995, Jason Robert Brown's "Songs for a New World" is a timely collection of composition convenient for current circumstances. The musical, which is less-story-based and more like a German cycle song, has no real defined characters or plot. Instead, the production, which is 99% sung, is driven by the repetitious themes of each song though each piece has a distinct arc and stands alone. Each song centers around "one moment" that is the brink of an important decision, whether it be leaving a lover, giving birth, or the embracement of death. All of the pieces revolve around themes of love, life, loss, freedom, pain, and obstacles.

Just like the theme of its songs, "Songs for a New World" is open for opportunity. Because the songs connect abstractly, and there are no defined characters, there is opportunity for creativity. Walsh's vision for the show makes the performance interesting. There is constant movement, and Walsh utilizes the small space well with a vertical set design and great blocking in the actor's topography.

"I loved the score, but I wanted more. I wanted storytellers. I wanted musicians. I wanted to create my own world for 'Songs' to live in." Production Director Walsh details in his Director's Note. "I wanted the cast to play instruments, something I'm not sure has been done before with this one." Throughout the show, all of the actors become involved in the music, by not just singing, but joining the band and adding to the score, sometimes even without instruments. The play is very much driven by the music and I appreciate Walsh's vision to merge the score and the story, as well as the actors and the pit. There are three musicians constantly present onstage during the show right in the heart of the set. Actors weave in and out of their presence, even interacting. It makes the whole production feel more cohesive and significant.

Because Jason Robert Brown's complicated score has no room to hide, and the music is the riving force of the show, it is important that the cast be strong singers. Fortunately, Walsh has rounded up a cast that are not only individually talented but come together with excellent harmonies and ensemble-work under Sinigaglio's musical direction. Some highlights of the show include Jill Bradshaw's gut-wrenching rendition of arguably the most performed song from the show "I'm Not Afraid of Anything" and Kat Corvino's sassy and salacious "Surabaya-Santa".

Jason Robert Brown's "Songs for a New World" is "about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back." This contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery.

It is a show about real people (yes, even Mrs. Claus) with real struggles, and is relatable for the world we are living in today on the precipice of a new beginning.

"Songs for a New World" is playing now through February 19th at Haddonfield Plays & Players. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, please visit www.SongsForANewWorldTickets.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Haddonfield Plays & Players